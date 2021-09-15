Penn State visit highlights special start to season for Dallastown High's Kenny Johnson

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Kenny Johnson transferred from York Suburban to Dallastown earlier this summer.

Johnson is averaging five catches per game for 99 yards this season.

Johnson has helped Dallastown to a 2-1 start this season.

Ron Miller didn’t want to just hand a starting spot to Kenny Johnson.

It didn’t take long, however, for the junior wide receiver to earn it.

The Dallastown High School head football coach said five minutes into Johnson’s first practice with the Wildcats, after he transferred from York Suburban this summer, the two seniors slated to start ahead of him admitted that they needed to give up their spots to Johnson.

“He was here for five minutes and there were two seniors that were starting in front of him and they just turned around and kind of looked at me and said, ‘What are we doing? We want to win. He's gonna help us win,’” Miller said.

Johnson and the Wildcats have been doing just that this season.

Dallastown is 2-1, with its only loss a seven-point defeat vs. Hempfield in Week 1, when Miller said the team had three touchdowns called back due to penalties.

Along with the team's success, Johnson has shined through in their first three games. The 6-foot, 1-inch 185-pound junior has averaged five catches per game for 99 yards and a touchdown to start the season.

More:York-Adams League football coaches honor standout players from Week 3

More:York-Adams football teams set for division openers: Here are capsules for each game

More:York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for 1st week of York-Adams divisional action

Success is nothing new for Johnson. In 2020 for Suburban as sophomore, Johnson was second in the Y-A League with 640 receiving yards and had nine touchdowns. He also had three interceptions while playing cornerback and was named a York-Adams Division II all-star.

Excelling vs. standout competition: This season, in the Wildcats’ biggest win in a few years, a 41-38 victory vs. Manheim Township in Week 2, Johnson showcased his skills against one of the top talents in central Pennsylvania. Manheim Township senior wide receiver and Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey had 167 receiving yards and a touchdown in that game, while Johnson scored an 80-yard touchdown and had 144 yards in Dallastown’s win.

In the preseason, Dallastown played Central Dauphin East and wide receiver/defensive back Mehki Flowers, who is also committed to Penn State. Miller said in both matchups with Penn State recruits, Johnson appeared to be the best player, despite just turning 16 years old.

Penn State visit: The Nittany Lions also noticed Johnson’s skills and sent him an invite to campus on Saturday for the Ball State game. Johnson heard from Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield once they could reach out after Sept. 1 because Johnson is still a junior.

It was Johnson’s first college game and the size of the players and facilities impressed him right away.

“It was everything he advertised and more,” said Johnson, who moved to the Dallastown Area School District earlier this year with his family. “Watching all the guys at field level, just really seeing the difference between high school and college, everything was bigger and more intense. Obviously Penn State having the biggest stadium played into it, but it was insane. It was crazy.”

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Johnson wasn’t the only Wildcat on the sideline Saturday though. Dallastown graduate Mitchell Groh is a special-teams walk-on at Penn State and seeing a picture of the pair made Miller proud for the program.

Getting big-time attention: The junior wide receiver currently holds one offer from NCAA Division I Toledo, a Football Bowl Subdivision program, but Miller expects that number to increase soon. He said Pittsburgh and Temple have been in touch about Johnson, but the mail has just started to come in after schools are now allowed to reach out.

With so much changing for him over the past month, Johnson is excited to go through the recruiting process while working toward getting the Wildcats back to a winning record this season.

“It’s been good. I just have a lot of people in my corner,” Johnson said. “That's definitely been my mom and my dad just keeping me humble, and not letting it get to my head. I'm just going to enjoy it, take it in while I still can and stay out of trouble, get my grades right and keep moving forward.”

Chance for a "special" season: With Johnson joining a Dallastown team loaded with seniors that had high expectations before his arrival, Miller is confident the team can continue to win once division play begins this weekend.

He admitted that in previous seasons he didn’t believe the team had the ability to win, but that’s no longer the case. With three victories combined in the past two seasons, the Wildcats are on the verge of their first winning season in four years.

“Quite frankly, there were times in the last couple of years I didn't feel like we had a chance,” Miller said. “As I look at our schedule and things to come. Why not? I think we can go 1-0 every week. We’re just gonna try to do it as much as we possibly can and we'll see where the chips fall… I think they know that they have a shot to be special and that's what we talk about all the time. Let's try to be special.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.