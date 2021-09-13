York-Adams team moves up to No. 3 in latest state football rankings

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Central York football team is now ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6-A.

The Panthers are off to a 3-0 start. They advanced to the state 6-A final last year.

There are two District 3 teams ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective classes.

Central York’s 3-0 start has boosted its status in the latest state football rankings from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Coach Gerry Yonchiuk's Panthers moved up to No. 3 in the Class 6-A rankings.

St. Joseph's Prep remained No. 1 in 6-A, despite a 28-21 loss to Milton (Georgia) last week. Milton is one of the top-ranked 7-A teams in Georgia. St. Joseph’s Prep beat Central York in last year’s 6-A state final.

Elsewhere in 6-A, Central Catholic dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. LaSalle College of Philadelphia moved up a spot to No. 2 in 6-A after it defeated Imhotep Charter, 13-8. Imhotep Charter defeated Central Catholic in the season opener.

Central York moved up to No. 3 from No. 4 after its 35-21 win over Hempfield on Friday night. Archbishop Wood also moved ahead of Central Catholic.

Two District 3 teams, Gov. Mifflin (5-A) and Steel-High (1-A), are ranked No, 1 in their respective classes. The other No. 1 teams are Thomas Jefferson (4-A), Central Valley (3-A) and Southern Columbia (2-A).

More:Stunning victory for York High among the day's top football news

The other District 3 teams that are ranked are Bishop McDevitt (No. 3 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (No. 3 in 3-A).

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Here are the new Post-Gazette state rankings.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph's 1-1

2. LaSalle College 3-0

3. Central York 3-0

4. Archbishop Wood 3-0

5. Central Catholic 2-1

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 3-0

2. Imhotep Charter 2-1

3. Cathedral Prep 3-0

4. Upper Dublin 3-0

5. Moon 3-0

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson 2-0

2. Belle Vernon 2-0

3. Bishop McDevitt 1-1

4. Jersey Shore 3-0

5. Allentown Central Catholic 3-0

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 3-0

2. North Schuylkill 3-0

3. Wyomissing 3-0

4. Neumann-Goretti 1-1

5. Scranton Prep 3-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 3-0

2. Farrell 3-0

3. Richland 3-0

4. Sto-Rox 3-0

5. Wilmington 1-1

CLASS 1-A

1. Steel-High 3-0

2. Old Forge 3-0

3. Tri-Valley 3-0

4. Rochester 2-0

5. Muncy 2-1