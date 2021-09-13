York-Adams team moves up to No. 3 in latest state football rankings

STEVE HEISER
  • The Central York football team is now ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6-A.
  • The Panthers are off to a 3-0 start. They advanced to the state 6-A final last year.
  • There are two District 3 teams ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective classes.
Central York Head Coach Gerry Yonchiuk during football action at Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Central York would win the game 21-3. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Central York’s 3-0 start has boosted its status in the latest state football rankings from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Coach Gerry Yonchiuk's Panthers moved up to No. 3 in the Class 6-A rankings.

St. Joseph's Prep remained No. 1 in 6-A, despite a 28-21 loss to Milton (Georgia) last week. Milton is one of the top-ranked 7-A teams in Georgia. St. Joseph’s Prep beat Central York in last year’s 6-A state final.

Elsewhere in 6-A, Central Catholic dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. LaSalle College of Philadelphia moved up a spot to No. 2 in 6-A after it defeated Imhotep Charter, 13-8. Imhotep Charter defeated Central Catholic in the season opener.

Central York moved up to No. 3 from No. 4 after its 35-21 win over Hempfield on Friday night. Archbishop Wood also moved ahead of Central Catholic.

Two District 3 teams, Gov. Mifflin (5-A) and Steel-High (1-A), are ranked No, 1 in their respective classes. The other No. 1 teams are Thomas Jefferson (4-A), Central Valley (3-A) and Southern Columbia (2-A).

The other District 3 teams that are ranked are Bishop McDevitt (No. 3 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (No. 3 in 3-A).

Here are the new Post-Gazette state rankings.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph's 1-1

2. LaSalle College 3-0

3. Central York 3-0

4. Archbishop Wood 3-0

5. Central Catholic 2-1

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 3-0

2. Imhotep Charter 2-1

3. Cathedral Prep 3-0

4. Upper Dublin 3-0

5. Moon 3-0

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson 2-0

2. Belle Vernon 2-0

3. Bishop McDevitt 1-1

4. Jersey Shore 3-0

5. Allentown Central Catholic 3-0

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 3-0

2. North Schuylkill 3-0

3. Wyomissing 3-0

4. Neumann-Goretti 1-1

5. Scranton Prep 3-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 3-0

2. Farrell 3-0

3. Richland 3-0

4. Sto-Rox 3-0

5. Wilmington 1-1

CLASS 1-A

1. Steel-High 3-0

2. Old Forge 3-0

3. Tri-Valley 3-0

4. Rochester 2-0

5. Muncy 2-1