West York suffers nonleague football loss vs. Palmyra on Monday night

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The West York football team is still looking for its first victory of the season.

The Bulldogs dropped a 24-12 decision at Palmyra on Monday evening in a nonleague contest.

Both teams entered the game at 0-2.

Palmyra led throughout the game, jumping out to a 17-0 first-half lead.

The contest was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was postponed because of a general threat of violence within the Palmyra School District.

More:Stunning victory for York High among the day's top football news

Sherrod Anderson excelled in the loss for West York, scoring touchdowns on a 5-yard pass and a 5-yard run.

The Bulldogs won’t have much time to recover. They will open their York-Adams Division II schedule at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Gettysburg, which will enter that contest at 1-2.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.