West York suffers nonleague football loss vs. Palmyra on Monday night
The West York football team is still looking for its first victory of the season.
The Bulldogs dropped a 24-12 decision at Palmyra on Monday evening in a nonleague contest.
Both teams entered the game at 0-2.
Palmyra led throughout the game, jumping out to a 17-0 first-half lead.
The contest was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was postponed because of a general threat of violence within the Palmyra School District.
Sherrod Anderson excelled in the loss for West York, scoring touchdowns on a 5-yard pass and a 5-yard run.
The Bulldogs won’t have much time to recover. They will open their York-Adams Division II schedule at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Gettysburg, which will enter that contest at 1-2.
