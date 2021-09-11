York High earns statement win, plus other Friday night football news and notes

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York High earned a wild 44-39 victory over Coatesville on Friday night.

Coatesville is a traditional District 1 power, led by former York High coach Matt Ortega.

The Bearcats got more than 300 yards passing from quarterback Sam Stoner.

A 2021 season of great expectations didn’t start the way the York High Bearcats were hoping.

In the last two weeks, however, the coach Russ Stoner's Bearcats have turned things around in a big way.

York High started the season with a 55-6 home setback to a powerhouse outfit from Gov. Mifflin, featuring Penn State recruit Nicholas Singleton at running back.

The Bearcats bounced back in a big way in Week 2 with a 54-7 pounding of longtime rival J.P. McCaskey.

Then on Friday night, York High earned a victory that is sure to send some shockwaves around the state, outlasting Coatesville in a wild affair, 44-39.

The road win came over a District 1 powerhouse that entered the game at 2-0. Coatesville is coached by former York High head coach Matt Ortega.

The back-and-forth contest featured 33 fourth-quarter points.

More:South Western holds off New Oxford's late comeback attempt in 14-7 win

Quarterback Sam Stoner shined for York High, throwing for four touchdowns and more 300 yards. All four of his TD passes went to Jacquez Simmons. Ja'Nas Simms added more than 170 receiving yards for York.

Bearcats running back Jahiem White rushed for more than 230 yards and two TDs.

OTHER FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Strong second half carries Central York: At Central York, the Panthers broke away from a 14-14 halftime tie to earn a 35-21 victory over Hempfield.

Central scored 21 unanswered second-half points to take control.

The Panthers improved to 3-0. Hempfield dropped to 1-2.

Beau Pribula threw for two touchdowns (9 yards to Brandon Wilson and 27 yards to Imeire Manigault) and ran for another (7 yards) for Central.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Central’s other scores came on Nigier DeWitt’s 17-yard blocked punt return and a 5-yard run from Juelz Goff.

Mahorney, Lease, Johnson spark Dallastown: At Hershey, the running of Coleton Mahorney helped Dallastown go on the road and collect a 20-13 victory.

Mahorney finished with 121 yards on 24 carries for the Wildcats, who improved to 2-1. The two wins doubled Dallastown’s win total from a season ago.

Dallastown QB Dylan Lease also had a strong game, going 12 for 17 for 144 yards in the air with one TD and no interceptions. He also ran for 68 yards on 12 carries, including two rushing TDs.

Kenny Johnson was Lease’s favorite target, hauling in four receptions for 78 yards, including a 51-yard catch.

Lions improve on defense, but still can’t get win: At Chambersburg, the Lions showed a marked improvement on defense, but couldn’t generate enough offense to grab the win, suffering a 21-7 nonleague decision to the home team.

Red Lion fell to 0-3. The Lions had given up more than 100 total points in their first two losses.

Chase Evans’ 27-yard TD run accounted for Red Lion’s score.

All of the game’s scoring came in the first half.

Rockets keep rolling: At Dillsburg, the Rockets went on the road and returned home with an impressive nonleague triumph, beating Northern York, 39-7.

Both teams had entered the game at 2-0.

Spring Grove dominated from start to finish, jumping out to a 26-0 halftime lead en route to the victory.

Tyree Brooks rushed for more than 200 yards for Spring Grove.

The Rockets have scored at least 25 points in each of its three wins. They’ve allowed just 13 points in their last two games.

York Catholic beats rival Suburban: At York Catholic, the home team emerged with a 30-14 victory over its rival from York Suburban.

The Fighting Irish improved to 2-0 after having last week’s game vs. Trinity called off because of a COVID-19 issue. Suburban fell to 0-3.

Irish QB Levan McFadden again excelled, going 4 for 8 passing for 82 and a TD, while rushing 16 times for 70 yards and a TD. York Catholic’s Andrew Adams ran 21 times for 88 yards and a TD. YC’s Daniel Sterling caught two passes for 64 yards.

Suburban’s Mike Bentivenga rushed 88 yards on 13 carries.

Gettysburg loses a wild one: At Gettysburg, the Waynesboro Indians outlasted the home team in a wild, triple-overtime affair, 55-49.

Waynesboro completed its run against York-Adams foes in nonleague action at 2-1. Gettysburg dropped to 1-2.

Freshman quarterback Brady Heiser finished with 146 yards passing for Gettysburg, going 7 for 20 with three TDs. He also ran for two TDs, but he also threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Gettysburg’s Andrew Gastley had three catches for 98 yards, including a 60-yard TD pass.

Eagles score first points, get first win, hand Susquehannock its first loss: At York Springs, the Bermudian Springs Eagles scored their first points of the season and got their first win of the season on the same night, rolling past a previously unbeaten Susquehannock team, 31-14.

Bermudian entered at 0-2, getting blanked in both games. Susquehannock entered at 2-0 after a winless 2020 season.

Chanse Boyer rushed 19 times for 106 yards for Bermudian, scoring two touchdowns. Bermudian QB Ethan Beachy finished 4 for 5 for 93 yards, including two TDs.

Squires fall to Greencastle: At McSherrystown, Delone dropped a nonleague affair to Greencastle, 34-13, to fall to 0-3 on the season.

Greencastle, a Class 5-A school, is 2-1.

Delone rushed for 246 yards, but allowed 299 rushing yards.

Coltyn Keller rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries for Delone, including two TDs. He also caught five passes for 61 yards.

Littlestown loses to Annville-Cleona: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts fell to 0-3 on the season with a 43-20 setback vs. Annville-Cleona.

Four turnovers doomed Littlestown.

Littlestown’s Xavier Benner threw for 228 yards on a 14-for-28 night. He passed for two TDs and ran for another. Littlestown’s Kurtis Shifflett rushed for 92 yards on 15 carries. Littlestown’s Zyan Herr had four receptions for 121 yards, including an 81-yard TD catch.

York Tech now 0-3: At Northern Lebanon, the Spartans fell to 0-3 with a 33-6 setback.

Tech’s lone score came on King Zion Matai’s 90-yard kickoff return.

The Spartans were outgained 288-107.

Hanover can’t hold lead: At Columbia, Hanover jumped out to a 20-8 first-half lead, but couldn’t hold on in a 36-20 loss to the home team.

Chase Roberts threw for one TD and ran for another for Hanover.

The Nighthawks were outgained on the night, 401-153.

Both teams entered the game at 1-1.

Eastern can’t sustain fast start: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights started strong, jumping out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but things went downhill after that in a 42-14 defeat vs. Donegal.

Eastern QB Austin Billet threw for TD passes of 40 yards to Bryce Currier and 48 yards to Javier Parks.

Eastern’s defense, however, again struggled, allowing 478 total yards.

Northeastern wins yardage battle, but loses game: At Millersville, the Northeastern Bobcats outgained Penn Manor by 90 yards (294-204), but lost the game, 21-9.

Caden Perez had a 40-yard TD run for Northeastern, while Ryan Maley booted a 19-yard field goal.

The Bobcats fell to 1-2 despite a strong defensive effort.

Dover loses second straight: At Shippensburg, the Eagles suffered a second consecutive loss with a 47-20 defeat vs. the home team.

The Greyhounds moved to 3-0 on the season, while Dover fell to 1-2.

Shippensburg led at halftime, 35-6. The Greyhounds outgained the Eagles, 383-223.

Kennard-Dale cruises: At Biglerville, the Kennard-Dale Rams dominated the host Canners, 65-7, in a nonleague contest.

K-D improved to 2-1. Biglerville dropped to 0-2.

Only a two-point, season-opening loss to a 3-0 Octorara team prevents K-D from entering York-Adams Division II play at 3-0.

West York game called off: West York was scheduled to play at Palmyra on Friday night, but the game was called off because of threats in the Palmyra district.

In a letter sent to Palmyra families, superintendent Bernard Kepler said the school district “became aware of information that was very general in nature regarding violence around schools.”

According to the letter, an individual on the middle school campus on Friday “appeared suspicious.” The school district said, out of an abundance of caution, all events on school district property were postponed over the weekend.

The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Palmyra.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.