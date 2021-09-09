Another COVID casualty: For 3rd time in 3 weeks, a York-Adams football game is called off

STEVE HEISER

The COVID casualty list continues to grow for York-Adams League football teams.

For the third time in three weeks, a local football program has been forced to call off a game because of COVID-19 issues.

The latest game to get postponed is the St. James School contest at Fairfield, which had been set for Friday night.

A tweet from the Fairfield School District, located in western Adams County, read as follows on Thursday: “As an administration we value the health and safety of our players, coaches, and community. With that being said, tomorrow night’s game at home against St. James (MD) has been cancelled! Our goal is to be back in action next Friday night at Biglerville.”

A report from the Gettysburg Times said the school confirmed that the team had one positive COVID case, with several other players being tested.

Fairfield, coached by Jason Thurston, is the smallest school in the York-Adams League and dressed just 18 players last week, so the loss of even one player would be a serious issue.

Last week, the York Catholic-Trinity game was called off, as was Biglerville-Pequea Valley contest on the opening weekend. Biglerville returned to the field the following weekend and York Catholic is expected to play this weekend.

Despite its small roster, Fairfield is off to a promising 1-1 start. The Green Knights dropped their opener in a close game to Camp Hill, 20-14, before rolling past Eastern York last week, 40-19.

St. James figured to be a tough test for the Knights. The Hagerstown school dominated Clear Spring in its opener, 60-12.

The York-Adams League is not alone in the region in suffering COVID issues. This week’s scheduled game between Mid-Penn rivals Harrisburg and Bishop McDevitt was called off because of COVID issues at McDevitt. Another Mid-Penn power, Central Dauphin, has temporarily suspended its football program because of COVID issues on that team.

CD’s scheduled opponent this weekend, Manheim Township, quickly filled its weekend schedule slot by taking on Harrisburg on Saturday. That game will be played at noon at Manheim Township.

The delta variant has led to a surge in COVID cases in Pennsylvania and across the nation.

