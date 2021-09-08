York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for 3rd week of high school football season
- The York-Adams League football teams are involved in 19 games this weekend.
- The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' consensus picks are 24-12 this season.
The York-Adams League teams enter the third week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. They are involved in 19 games. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs
Kennard-Dale at Biglerville
Hempfield at Central York
Dallastown at Hershey
Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic
Donegal at Eastern York
Dover at Shippensburg
St. James School at Fairfield
Waynesboro at Gettysburg
Hanover at Columbia
Annville-Cleona at Littlestown
South Western at New Oxford
Northeastern at Penn Manor
Red Lion at Chambersburg
Spring Grove at Northern York
West York at Palmyra
York Suburban at York Catholic
York Tech at Northern Lebanon
York High at Coatesville
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(24-12)
Bermudian Springs
Kennard-Dale
Central York
Dallastown
Greencastle
Donegal
Shippensburg
Fairfield
Waynesboro
Columbia
Littlestown
South Western
Penn Manor
Chambersburg
Northern York
Palmyra
York Catholic
Northern Lebanon
Coatesville
ROB ROSE
(23-13)
Susquehannock
Kennard-Dale
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Donegal
Shippensburg
Fairfield
Waynesboro
Columbia
Annville-Cleona
South Western
Penn Manor
Chambersburg
Northern York
West York
York Catholic
Northern Lebanon
York High
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(22-14)
Susquehannock
Kennard-Dale
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Donegal
Shippensburg
St. James School
Gettysburg
Columbia
Littlestown
New Oxford
Northeastern
Chambersburg
Spring Grove
West York
York Catholic
Northern Lebanon
Coatesville
CONSENSUS
(24-12)
Susquehannock (2-1)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Dallastown (3-0)
Delone Catholic (2-1)
Donegal (3-0)
Shippensburg (3-0)
Fairfield (2-1)
Waynesboro (2-1)
Columbia (3-0)
Littlestown (2-1)
South Western (2-1)
Penn Manor (2-1)
Chambersburg (3-0)
Northern York (2-1)
West York (2-1)
York Catholic (3-0)
Northern Lebanon (3-0)
Coatesville (2-1)
