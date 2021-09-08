York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for 3rd week of high school football season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams League football teams are involved in 19 games this weekend.

The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' consensus picks are 24-12 this season.

The York-Adams League teams enter the third week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. They are involved in 19 games. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville

Hempfield at Central York

Dallastown at Hershey

Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic

Donegal at Eastern York

Dover at Shippensburg

St. James School at Fairfield

Waynesboro at Gettysburg

Hanover at Columbia

Annville-Cleona at Littlestown

South Western at New Oxford

Northeastern at Penn Manor

Red Lion at Chambersburg

Spring Grove at Northern York

West York at Palmyra

York Suburban at York Catholic

York Tech at Northern Lebanon

York High at Coatesville

More:One York-Adams League team again featured in latest state high school football rankings

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(24-12)

Bermudian Springs

Kennard-Dale

Central York

Dallastown

Greencastle

Donegal

Shippensburg

Fairfield

Waynesboro

Columbia

Littlestown

South Western

Penn Manor

Chambersburg

Northern York

Palmyra

York Catholic

Northern Lebanon

Coatesville

ROB ROSE

(23-13)

Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Donegal

Shippensburg

Fairfield

Waynesboro

Columbia

Annville-Cleona

South Western

Penn Manor

Chambersburg

Northern York

West York

York Catholic

Northern Lebanon

York High

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(22-14)

Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Donegal

Shippensburg

St. James School

Gettysburg

Columbia

Littlestown

New Oxford

Northeastern

Chambersburg

Spring Grove

West York

York Catholic

Northern Lebanon

Coatesville

CONSENSUS

(24-12)

Susquehannock (2-1)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Dallastown (3-0)

Delone Catholic (2-1)

Donegal (3-0)

Shippensburg (3-0)

Fairfield (2-1)

Waynesboro (2-1)

Columbia (3-0)

Littlestown (2-1)

South Western (2-1)

Penn Manor (2-1)

Chambersburg (3-0)

Northern York (2-1)

West York (2-1)

York Catholic (3-0)

Northern Lebanon (3-0)

Coatesville (2-1)

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.