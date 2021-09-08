York-Adams League football coaches recognize their top players from Week 2

ROB ROSE

Each week, the York-Adams League football coaches are naming their top performers in each division.

The coaches select one skill position player and one lineman from each division.

Following are the players honored for Week 2:

DIVISION I

Skill player: York High quarterback Sam Stoner had a huge game in Week 2, leading the Bearcats to a 54-7 triumph over J.P. McCaskey. Stoner threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns and added another score on the ground.

Lineman: Central York's Trenton Dunnick had a big game against Cumberland Valley in Central's 21-3 victory. The senior had an interception, one sack and 10 total tackles in the win.

DIVISION II

Skill player: Eastern York quarterback Austin Billet was impressive over the weekend. Billet tossed three touchdowns and recorded 357 passing yards in a 40-19 loss to Fairfield.

Lineman: Kennard-Dale's Grant Cooper captured his second selection of the season with 12 tackles and two sacks in a 33-15 win vs. Solanco.

DIVISION III

Skill player: Bermudian Springs' Chanse Boyer had a big game on both sides of the ball. Boyer had 19 carries for 99 yards and had eight tackles on defense in a 35-0 loss to Boiling Springs.

Lineman: Biglerville's Eli Roberts had six tackles, two tackles for a loss and an interception in the Canners' first game, a 38-0 loss to Camp Hill.

