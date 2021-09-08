York-Adams football teams set for Week 3: Here are capsule previews for each game

ROB ROSE

Following are game capsules for Week 3 high school football contests involving York-Adams League programs. Each of the games is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 10.

DIVISION I

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (2-0): The Panthers finally get a chance to play at home after they opened the season with two tough road tests. The Black Knights had to battle in Week 1 to beat Dallastown before being shut out by Mannheim Central. If Hempfield struggled to beat a Wildcats team on the rise, it won’t get any easier against Central York on the road.

Dallastown (1-1) at Hershey (0-2): The Wildcats were excited about their potential headed into the season, but the addition of junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson has made Dallastown appear postseason bound in 2021. After a close loss in Week 1, the Wildcats won a shootout with Manheim Township. The Trojans haven’t score a point yet this season and will struggle to keep up.

Dover (1-1) at Shippensburg (2-0): The Eagles are hoping to rebound from a shutout loss to Northern York last week after an opening-week one-point win over West York. The Eagles will have to watch for Minnesota recruit Anthony Smith, a 6-foot, 7-inch, 260-pound defensive lineman. Smith ran for three short TD runs last week for Shippensburg.

Northeastern (1-1) at Penn Manor (1-1): The Bobcats didn’t let a big loss in their season opener derail the campaign. Northeastern’s triple-option attack narrowly beat Red Land and now gets a Penn Manor team fresh off a blowout loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. The Comets’ offense is led by 6-foot, 2-inch junior quarterback Eli Warfel.

Red Lion (0-2) at Chambersburg (1-1): The Lions have scored almost 50 points in their first two games combined, but also gave up more than 100. Red Lion will need some improved performances on defense. Chambersburg presents a chance to do just that. The Trojans were blown out, 48-0, last week and scored only 16 points in their first game.

Spring Grove (2-0) at Northern York (2-0): The Rockets are off to a strong start, but face another tough test this week. The Polar Bears are also uneaten and feature a pair of running backs with three touchdowns each in the first two games. Spring Grove’s Brooks brothers are also a prolific pair of rushers, setting up a showdown.

York High (1-1) at Coatesville (2-0): The Bearcats bounced back from a big loss in Week 1 vs. a strong Gov. Mifflin outfit by handing out a beatdown of their own vs. McCaskey. York High found its form on offense behind a big game from Sam Stoner last week and will need to continue that output on Friday. Coatesville has been consistent in its first two wins with 35 points in each game. Coatesville is coached by former York High coach Matt Ortega. Ortega has become the all-time winningest coach in Coatesville history with 118 victories.

DIVISION II

West York (0-2) at Palmyra (0-2): The Bulldogs haven't had the start they hoped for this season, but then neither have the Cougars. West York has a chance to generate some points and rebound from a slow start against another struggling squad, which has been outscored by 40 combined points in their first two contests

Donegal (1-1) at Eastern York (0-2): Golden Knights head coach Josh Campbell said before the season the team’s offense wanted to break the scoreboard, but it's been their opponents that have been putting up points. Eastern has given up at least 40 points in each game so far this season. Donegal defeated Columbia last week, which beat Eastern York in Week 1, so it should be another challenge for the Golden Knights.

Waynesboro (1-1) at Gettysburg (1-1): The Warriors’ defense struggled to stop Cedar Crest last week, giving up 54 points, after an opening win vs. Northeastern. Up next is a Waynesboro team that is closing its tour of York-Adams League teams after a big win over Red Lion and a loss to Spring Grove. Gettysburg’s defense will need to keep the Indians’ offense in check to pick up the win.

DIVISION III

York Tech (0-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-1): The Spartans have struggled to stop opponents on defense this season. Tech has been outscored 95-20, but its next opponent doesn’t score much either. The Vikings have put up just 19 points in their first two games.

Greencastle-Antrim (1-1) at Delone Catholic (0-2): The Squires are off to a slow start after another stellar season in 2020. The Blue Devils have managed just 35 points in their first two games as well, but those two games were against big schools — Chambersburg and Lower Dauphin. A home game against another team trying to find its offensive identity presents Delone a chance to rebound headed into York-Adams Division III play.

St. James School (1-0) at Fairfield (1-1): The Green Knights, despite a roster of just more than 20 players, have been a solid team to start the season. After a close loss at Camp Hill, Fairfield blew out Eastern York. St. James enters after a big win with a 60-point effort, which will present a challenge for Fairfield’s defense.

Hanover (1-1) at Columbia (1-1): The Nighthawks’ offense has looked like two different teams through two weeks. Hanover put up 41 points last week after it scored one touchdown in Week 1. The Crimson Tide has showed it can score a lot of points, too, with a 46-point effort against Eastern York.

Annville-Cleona (0-1) at Littlestown (0-2): The Thunderbolts’ offense has gotten off to a slow start in 2021. Littlestown’s defense was improved last week in a 14-13 loss to Susquehannock after it gave up 69 points in Week 1 to Boiling Springs. The Dutchmen managed just two touchdowns in their first game and threw for only 60 yards.

CROSS-DIVISIONAL

South Western (2-0) at New Oxford (2-0): Both of these teams entered the year with major changes, but have gotten off to strong starts. South Western’s new spread offense under first-year head coach Tony Shermeyer has paid instant dividends for the Mustangs, with 81 points in two games. On the other side, New Oxford hasn’t allowed a point this season and will try to keep that streak going against a tougher test.

Susquehannock (2-0) at Bermudian Springs (0-2): After going winless in 2020, the Warriors believed they were on track to rebound this year. Susquehannock has done just that with a pair of victories to open the year. Meanwhile, Bermudian Springs has yet to score a point and needs to get on track headed into York-Adams Division III play.

Kennard-Dale (1-1) at Biglerville (0-1): After a close loss in Week 1, the Rams rebounded with a big win vs. Solanco. The K-D rushing attack is off to a strong start and will present a stiff test for the Canners. Biglerville failed to score in its first game after missing Week 1 because of a COVID issue.

York Suburban (0-2) at York Catholic (1-0): The Trojans are still trying to find their form after a pair of key transfers before the season. The Fighting Irish were off last week because of a COVID issue after a strong opening win. This rivlary game features two of the top playmakers in the league in York Suburban’s Mike Bentivegna and York Catholic’s LeVan McFadden.

