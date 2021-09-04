Dallastown wins wild one, York High romps, plus other Friday night football notes

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown earned a 41-38 football triumph over Manheim Township on Friday night.

York High, led by Sam Stoner's four TD passes, beat McCaskey, 54-7.

Susquehannock, after a winless 2020, is now 2-0 in 2021.

South Western, under new head coach Tony Shermeyer, is 2-0 this season.

Dallastown won a wild, back-and-forth offensive affair over visiting Manheim Township on Friday night, 41-38, in a nonleague football contest.

The victory had to be considered a significant upset for Coach Ron Miller’s Dallastown squad.

The Wildcats were coming off a season-opening loss to Hempfield, while Manheim Township was 1-0 after beating Central Dauphin East. Last season, Dallastown finished 1-5, while Manheim Township was 5-2.

Both teams had at least 420 total yards of offense, with Dallastown outgaining Manheim Township, 452-420. The balanced Wildcats attack produced 262 rushing yards and 190 passing yards.

Coleton Mahorney and Kenny Johnson came up big for Dallastown. Mahorney had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards. Johnson had TD receptions of 80 and 15 yards.

Caleb Fox added a 45-yard TD run for Dallastown and Dylan Lease added a 5-yard scoring run.

Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey led Manheim Township with 170 receiving yards on nine catches, including a TD.

OTHER FRIDAY FOOTBALL GAMES

Bearcats romp past McCaskey: At Lancaster, the York High Bearcats rebounded in a big way from a 55-6 season-opening loss to a powerhouse Gov. Mifflin team.

The Bearcats rolled past longtime rival J.P. McCaskey on Friday, 54-7.

Sam Stoner threw four TD passes for York High, while Jahiem White had TD runs of 70 and 38 yards. Ajani Cheshire had TD catches of 46 and 44 yards. Stoner also had a TD run.

York had 429 total yards, compared to 110 for McCaskey (0-2).

Susquehannock now 2-0 in 2021 after a winless 2020: At Glen Rock, after a winless 2020 football season, the Susquehannock Warriors are off to a 2-0 start in 2021.

The Warriors roared back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to grab a 14-13 victory over Littlestown on Friday night in a nonleague contest in Glen Rock.

Joe Fuller’s 24-yard pass from Josh Pecunes got Susquehannock on the board in the third quarter. A two-point run by Zach Pecunes made it 13-8.

Zach Pecunes added a 53-yard fourth-quarter TD run that gave Susquehannock the lead, 14-13.

The Warriors defense did the rest.

Zach Pecunes finished with 69 yards rushing on 10 carries. Josh Pecunes was 5 for 9 passing for 100 yards.

Littlestown fell to 0-2. The Thunderbolts turned the ball over three times in the red zone.

South Western improves to 2-0 under new head coach: Tony Shermeyer’s first season as the Mustangs’ head coach if off to a strong start.

South Western improved to 2-0 with the 34-7 win over visiting Suburban. Shermeyer’s new spread offense has produced at least 34 points in each of South Western’s first two games.

Owen Reed rushed for 109 yards on 12 carries to lead South Western. Cohen Bull added 90 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Suburban’s Rylan Bratton was 13 for 25 passing for 190 yards and a TD. Mike Bentivegna had three catches for 78 yards, including a TD for the Trojans.

South Western outgained Suburban, 399-230.

Rams run wild vs. Solanco: At Fawn Grove, the Kennard-Dale Rams piled up 381 rushing yards in a nonleague 33-15 nonleague triumph over Solanco.

Steven Lukes had TD runs of 31, 75 and 18 yards to lead the Rams. Adam Loucks (7 yards) and Broc Gilland (3 yards) also scored rushing TDs for K-D.

Both teams are now 1-1.

Colonials throw another shutout: At Enola, the Colonials’ defense pitched a second consecutive shutout, beating East Pennsboro, 21-0, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

East Pennsboro’s Sy Burgos, who rushed for 366 yards in his team’s season-opening win vs. York Suburban, did not play vs. New Oxford.

Without Burgos, EP managed less than 150 total yards vs. the Colonials.

New Oxford, meanwhile, romped for 286 rushing yards, led by Brittyn Eakins’ 126 ground yards. Riley Killen (89 yards) and Jeff Moore (69 yards) also excelled in New Oxford’s ground game.

Rockets roll over West York: At Spring Grove, the Rockets improved to 2-0 by beating their neighboring rival from West York, 38-6, in a nonleague contest.

Zyree Brooks broke a scoreless tie with an 8-yard TD run. That was followed by a 50-yard scoring run at the end of the first half. Brooks added a 54-yard TD scamper at the start of the third quarter.

Braden Merrill added two TDs for Spring Grove in the second half. Spring Grove sophomore quarterback Cowan Ruland threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Darien Osmun.

West York dropped to 0-2.

Northeastern gets first win: At Manchester, the Bobcats downed the Red Land Patriots, 16-14, in a thrilling nonleague battle to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Red Land fell to 0-2.

The Bobcats hit a game-winning field goal with five seconds left. Northeastern rallied from a 14-7 fourth-quarter hole.

Fairfield beats Eastern York in battle of the Knights: At Fairfield, the Fairfield Green Knights piled up 279 rushing yards to beat the Eastern York Golden Knights, 40-19.

Peyton Stadler powered the Fairfield ground game with 124 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Eastern quarterback Austin Billet threw for 349 yards, going 31 for 46. He threw for three TDs with two interceptions. The Golden Knights, however, had minus-15 yards rushing.

Fairfield did not turn over the ball. Fairfield’s senior QB, Jake Myers, ran for two TDs, threw for another and averaged 44.8 yards on three punts.

Lions drop to 0-2: At Waynesboro, Red Lion’s defense struggled for a second consecutive week, allowing 324 rushing yards to Waynesboro in a 47-14 nonleague loss.

Red Lion has now allowed more than 100 points in its first two games.

Lions quarterback Ryley Knaub threw for 86 yards and two TDs and rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries.

Waynesboro improved to 1-1.

Bermudian Springs blanked: At Boiling Springs, the Bubblers rolled past the Bermudian Springs Eagles, 35-0.

Boiling Springs improved to 2-0, while Bermudian Springs dropped to 0-2.

Chanse Boyer rushed for 99 yards on nine carries for Bermudian.

Boiling Springs outgained Bermudian, 326-131. Joey Menke rushed for 138 yards on 13 carries for Boiling Springs.

Delone Catholic drops to 0-2: At Lancaster, the Delone Catholic Squires dropped to 0-2 on the season with the nonleague setback vs. Lancaster Catholic, 14-7.

Ryder Noel’s 5-yard pass to Dylan Staub provided Delone’s only score. That tied the game 7-7 at halftime. It remained that way until Lancaster Catholic pushed across a fourth-quarter score to take the lead for good.

Lancaster Catholic (1-1) outgained Delone, 248-199.

Gettysburg falls: At Cedar Crest, the high-scoring Falcons topped 35 points for a second consecutive week to improve to 2-0 with a 52-14 victory over Gettysburg.

Gettysburg dropped to 1-1.

Cedar Crest outgained Gettysburg, 441-247. Jay Huber passed for 202 yards for Cedar Crest with three touchdowns.

Tanner Newman’s 46-yard interception return gave Gettysburg a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but Cedar Crest responded with 45 unanswered points to take control.

Biglerville drops opener: At Camp Hill, the Biglerville Canners’ delayed season opener didn’t go well with a 38-0 loss to the Lions.

Because of a COVID-19 issue, Biglerville’s scheduled season opener last week vs. Pequea Valley was not played.

Biglerville had just 13 total yards of offense, compared to 265 yards for Camp Hill, which improved to 2-0.

The Canners had four turnovers.

Northern rolls past Dover: At Dover, in a nonleague matchup of northern York County neighbors, Northern York improved to 2-0 with a 31-0 victory over the home team.

Dover dropped to 1-1.

Northern's Talon Balluscio rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Mason Yohn went 4 of 4 on extra points, booted a 38-yard field goal and caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Hanover triumphs: At Hanover, the Nighthawks evened their record at 1-1 with a 41-20 nonleague victory vs. Pequea Valley.

It was Pequea Valley’s season opener.

Hanover’s lead was 22-14 early in the fourth quarter before the Nighthawks erupted for 19 more points to seal the victory.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.