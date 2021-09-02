York-Adams League football team calls off game due to COVID-19 case

STEVE HEISER

For the second time in two weeks, a football game involving a York-Adams League team has been called off because of a COVID-19 issue.

The York Catholic contest at Trinity, set for 7 p.m. Friday, will not be played as scheduled.

The following statement was released by York Catholic on its sports Twitter site on Thursday afternoon: “Due to the number of identified close contacts related to one positive COVID-19 case within the YC community, the Varsity football game vs. Trinity scheduled for Friday, September 3, has been canceled.”

Lori Keith, the York Catholic director of communications, said the game will not be rescheduled.

Last week, Biglerville had to call off its season opener at Pequea Valley because of a COVID-19 issue within the Canners’ program. Biglerville is now scheduled to start its season this Friday night at Camp Hill.

Coaches and players around the York-Adams League were hoping for a more normal football season in 2021 after the 2020 season was delayed and shortened because of the pandemic, with games featuring limited or no fans.

The recent COVID surge, caused by the delta variant, has thrown a bit of a monkey wrench into those plans over the first two weeks.

This week, Gov. Tom Wolf mandated that masks would be required in schools during indoor activities. The order did not apply to student-athletes while they're playing, nor to outdoor activities.

York-Adams League schools, to this point, are holding football games this season without attendance limitations or mask mandates.

Irish, Shamrocks coming off opening wins: York Catholic and Trinity were both coming off opening victories last week.

The Fighting Irish, under head coach Eric DePew, beat Lancaster Catholic, 24-7, helped by a big performance from quarterback Levan McFadden, who had touchdown runs of 70 yards and 1 yard and threw a 72-yard TD pass to Quinn Brennan. McFadden finished with 89 yards rushing.

Trinity, meanwhile, opened with a surprising 34-14 triumph over Delone Catholic under new head coach Jordan Hill. The Shamrocks were coming off a winless 2020 season, while Delone went unbeaten during the regular season in 2020.

Hill is a former standout defensive lineman at Penn State and at Steel-High.

The Shamrocks forced the Squires into five turnovers in that game.

