York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for 2nd week of high school football season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams League teams enter the second weekend of high school football action for 2021.

There are 19 games involving league programs.

The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' consensus selections were 14-4 on the opening weekend.

The York-Adams League teams enter the second week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. They are involved in 19 games. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

Latest Pa. prep football rankings see some changes after first week of action

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs

Biglerville at Camp Hill

Central York at Cumberland Valley

Manheim Township at Dallastown

Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Eastern York at Fairfield

Northern York at Dover

Gettysburg at Cedar Crest

Pequea Valley at Hanover

Solanco at Kennard-Dale

Littlestown at Susquehannock

New Oxford at East Pennsboro

Red Land at Northeastern

Red Lion at Waynesboro

York Suburban at South Western

West York at Spring Grove

York Catholic at Trinity

York High at McCaskey

SATURDAY, 11 A.M.

Octorara at York Tech

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(14-4)

Boiling Springs

Camp Hill

Central York

Manheim Twp.

Delone Catholic

Eastern York

Northern York

Gettysburg

Hanover

Solanco

Susquehannock

East Pennsboro

Red Land

Red Lion

South Western

Spring Grove

York Catholic

York High

Octorara

ROB ROSE

(12-6)

Boiling Springs

Camp Hill

Central York

Manheim Twp.

Delone Catholic

Eastern York

Northern York

Cedar Crest

Pequea Valley

Solanco

Susquehannock

New Oxford

Red Land

Red Lion

South Western

Spring Grove

Trinity

York High

Octorara

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(11-7)

Boiling Springs

Camp Hill

Central York

Manheim Twp.

Delone Catholic

Eastern York

Northern York

Gettysburg

Pequea Valley

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

New Oxford

Northeastern

Red Lion

South Western

Spring Grove

Trinity

York High

Octorara

CONSENSUS

(14-4)

Boiling Springs (3-0)

Camp Hill (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Mahiem Twp. (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

Eastern York (3-0)

Northern York (3-0)

Gettysburg (2-1)

Pequea Valley (2-1)

Solanco (2-1)

Susquehannock (2-1)

New Oxford (2-1)

Red Land (2-1)

Red Lion (3-0)

South Western (3-0)

Spring Grove (3-0)

Trinity (2-1)

York High (3-0)

Octorara

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.