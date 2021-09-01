York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for 2nd week of high school football season
- The York-Adams League teams enter the second weekend of high school football action for 2021.
- There are 19 games involving league programs.
- The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' consensus selections were 14-4 on the opening weekend.
The York-Adams League teams enter the second week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. They are involved in 19 games. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs
Biglerville at Camp Hill
Central York at Cumberland Valley
Manheim Township at Dallastown
Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
Eastern York at Fairfield
Northern York at Dover
Gettysburg at Cedar Crest
Pequea Valley at Hanover
Solanco at Kennard-Dale
Littlestown at Susquehannock
New Oxford at East Pennsboro
Red Land at Northeastern
Red Lion at Waynesboro
York Suburban at South Western
West York at Spring Grove
York Catholic at Trinity
York High at McCaskey
SATURDAY, 11 A.M.
Octorara at York Tech
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(14-4)
Boiling Springs
Camp Hill
Central York
Manheim Twp.
Delone Catholic
Eastern York
Northern York
Gettysburg
Hanover
Solanco
Susquehannock
East Pennsboro
Red Land
Red Lion
South Western
Spring Grove
York Catholic
York High
Octorara
ROB ROSE
(12-6)
Boiling Springs
Camp Hill
Central York
Manheim Twp.
Delone Catholic
Eastern York
Northern York
Cedar Crest
Pequea Valley
Solanco
Susquehannock
New Oxford
Red Land
Red Lion
South Western
Spring Grove
Trinity
York High
Octorara
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(11-7)
Boiling Springs
Camp Hill
Central York
Manheim Twp.
Delone Catholic
Eastern York
Northern York
Gettysburg
Pequea Valley
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
New Oxford
Northeastern
Red Lion
South Western
Spring Grove
Trinity
York High
Octorara
CONSENSUS
(14-4)
Boiling Springs (3-0)
Camp Hill (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Mahiem Twp. (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
Eastern York (3-0)
Northern York (3-0)
Gettysburg (2-1)
Pequea Valley (2-1)
Solanco (2-1)
Susquehannock (2-1)
New Oxford (2-1)
Red Land (2-1)
Red Lion (3-0)
South Western (3-0)
Spring Grove (3-0)
Trinity (2-1)
York High (3-0)
Octorara
