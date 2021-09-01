York-Adams League football coaches recognize top players from Week 1

ROB ROSE

Central York quarterback Beau Pribula was named the top skill player from Division I.

Central York linebacker Carter Glassmyer was named the top lineman from Division I.

York Suburban's Mike Bentivegna was named Division II's top skill player.

Kennard-Dale's Grant Cooper was named the top lineman in Division II.

After a season-opening weekend of prolific performances, the York-Adams League football coaches have named their players of the week.

Each week the coaches will honor a skill player and a lineman who put together big-time performances.

Following are the honorees for the opening weekend:

DIVISION I

Skill player: Central York senior quarterback Beau Pribula picked up right where he left off last season in Week 1. The Panthers' playmaker recorded 377 total offensive yards and five touchdowns in a 35-28 win at Exeter.

Lineman: Central York senior linebacker Carter Glassmyer had enough tackles on Saturday for several games. Glassmyer had 26 total tackles, including 20 solo tackles, in the Panthers' 35-28 win over Exeter.

DIVISION II

Skill player: Everyone on East Pennsboro's defense knew that York Suburban junior Mike Bentivegna would get the ball, but still the Panthers couldn't stop him. Bentivegna had 276 all-purpose yards, including a 91-yard punt return touchdown, in a 42-21 Suburban loss.

Lineman: Kennard-Dale senior Grant Cooper racked up 10 total tackles for the Rams in Week 1. Cooper had six solo stops and one tackle for loss in an 18-16 loss to Octorara.

DIVISION III

Skill player: Fairfield junior Andrew Koons showed he will be a playmaker for the Green Knights this season in their first game. Koons intercepted a pair of passes and returned them for a total of 79 yards.

Lineman: No lineman from Y-A League D-III was selected by the coaches.

