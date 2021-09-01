York-Adams League football coaches recognize top players from Week 1
- Central York quarterback Beau Pribula was named the top skill player from Division I.
- Central York linebacker Carter Glassmyer was named the top lineman from Division I.
- York Suburban's Mike Bentivegna was named Division II's top skill player.
- Kennard-Dale's Grant Cooper was named the top lineman in Division II.
After a season-opening weekend of prolific performances, the York-Adams League football coaches have named their players of the week.
Each week the coaches will honor a skill player and a lineman who put together big-time performances.
Following are the honorees for the opening weekend:
York-Adams football teams set for Week 2: Here are capsule previews for each game
DIVISION I
Skill player: Central York senior quarterback Beau Pribula picked up right where he left off last season in Week 1. The Panthers' playmaker recorded 377 total offensive yards and five touchdowns in a 35-28 win at Exeter.
Lineman: Central York senior linebacker Carter Glassmyer had enough tackles on Saturday for several games. Glassmyer had 26 total tackles, including 20 solo tackles, in the Panthers' 35-28 win over Exeter.
DIVISION II
Skill player: Everyone on East Pennsboro's defense knew that York Suburban junior Mike Bentivegna would get the ball, but still the Panthers couldn't stop him. Bentivegna had 276 all-purpose yards, including a 91-yard punt return touchdown, in a 42-21 Suburban loss.
Lineman: Kennard-Dale senior Grant Cooper racked up 10 total tackles for the Rams in Week 1. Cooper had six solo stops and one tackle for loss in an 18-16 loss to Octorara.
Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.
DIVISION III
Skill player: Fairfield junior Andrew Koons showed he will be a playmaker for the Green Knights this season in their first game. Koons intercepted a pair of passes and returned them for a total of 79 yards.
Lineman: No lineman from Y-A League D-III was selected by the coaches.
Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.