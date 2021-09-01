York-Adams football teams set for Week 2: Here are capsule previews for each game

ROB ROSE

York-Adams League football teams are involved in 19 games this weekend.

In a game of note, Central York travels to Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cumberland Valley is coached by Central York boss Josh Oswalt.

The opening weekend of high school football saw several York-Adams League athletes showcase their skills.

Central York quarterback Beau Pribula poured in five total touchdowns, York Suburban running back Mike Bentivegna had nearly 300 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns and York Catholic quarterback LeVan McFadden was responsible for a pair of 70-yard touchdowns.

The second week of the season offers several interesting matchups, including a showdown with a former successful coach in the league.

All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, except for Octorara at York Tech, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Here are capsule looks at the 19 games set for this weekend involving York-Adams teams:

DIVISION I

York High (0-1) at J.P. McCaskey (1-0): The Bearcats' season began in a pretty bad way with a 55-6 home loss to Gov. Mifflin. The talented York High team will try to get its offense in order in another tough test against a longtime rival. The Red Tornado defeated Reading last week.

Central York (1-0) at Cumberland Valley (0-1): The meeting between the Panthers and former Central York coach Josh Oswalt is here after the 2020 contest was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cumberland Valley won the last meeting in 2019, which was the first road start for Central York quarterback Beau Pribula. Oswalt was Pribula's coach at the time. Now a senior coming off a trip to the state 6-A title game, the Panthers QB and his teammates are looking to add another nonconference road win to start the year.

Mannheim Township (1-0) at Dallastown (0-1): This game will feature two of the top wide receivers in the state. Dallastown junior Kenny Johnson had 74 receiving yards and caught a touchdown in his first game as a Wildcat. On the other side, Penn State commit Anthony Ivey will look to improve on a 38-yard game last week.

Red Land (0-1) at Northeastern (0-1): Neither of these two teams got off to a strong start last week and will look to rebound in the second week. The Bobcats’ unique triple-option attack can take teams by surprise without much time to prepare. The Patriots will start a sophomore at quarterback. He led the offense to 28 points in their first game.

Red Lion (0-1) at Waynesboro (0-1): The Lions had no issues on offense last week in a 55-36 loss to Cedar Cliff but struggled to get the stops needed to win. All three of Red Lion’s running backs recorded touchdowns and should have another big effort on Friday. The Indians spread the ball around last week and are loaded with seniors all over the field who can make plays.

Northern York (1-0) at Dover (1-0): Don’t expect to see many passes throw in this contest. Both teams had big games on the ground with four rushing touchdowns each last week. Dover had 269 rushing yards, while Northern York racked up 319. Polar Bears quarterback Timothy Bonin added another two scores through the air.

DIVISION II

New Oxford (1-0) at East Pennsboro (1-0): The Colonials survived the start to their season after losing several senior starters. New Oxford needed just one score to beat Bermudian Springs last week, 7-0, but will need more offense to win this week. East Pennsboro erupted for 460 rushing yards and six touchdowns to beat York Suburban.

Gettysburg (1-0) at Cedar Cliff (1-0): This game will feature a pair of players coming off of prolific rushing performances. Gettysburg’s Justino Neikirk had 147 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against Northeastern. Cedar Cliff’s Jontae Morris racked up 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Red Lion.

Solanco (1-0) at Kennard-Dale (0-1): Friday’s meeting will be another game with a lot of action for the running backs. The Rams will look to build up a lead again and hold onto it this week. The Golden Mules threw the ball just two times last week and had nearly 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

DIVISION III

Octorara (1-0) at York Tech (0-1): The Spartans struggled to score early last week in their first game after the death of captain Ronald Lake. York Tech started to move the ball in the second half, but will need to avoid an early deficit against Octorara. The Braves used a balanced attack to beat Kennard-Dale last week with 178 and 175 rushing and passing yards, respectively.

Bermudian Springs (0-1) at Boiling Springs (1-0): These two teams had very different feelings after their first games. The Bubblers blew out Littlestown and scored 69 points, while the Eagles failed to score any points vs. New Oxford. Bermudian will need its offense to match the defense’s effort to avoid an 0-2 start.

Biglerville (0-0) at Camp Hill (1-0): The Lions held on for a tight win vs. Fairfield last week. Biglerville will finally get its season started after having to wait a week after a positive COVID case cost them a game.

Delone Catholic (0-1) at Lancaster Catholic (0-1): The Squires struggled in their season opener after a strong 2020 season. Junior Ryder Noel threw two interceptions in his first game as a starter and will try to replicate the dominant game that York Catholic quarterback LeVan McFadden had against Lancaster Catholic last week.

Pequea Valley (0-0) at Hanover (0-1): The Nighthawks struggled to score against a Susquehannock team that lost every game last season. Hanover’s offense should have more success against a Braves team that went 1-6 in 2020 and enters its first 2021 game after its opener vs. Biglerville was canceled.

York Catholic (1-0) at Trinity (1-0): LeVan McFadden said before the season he wanted to have a big junior season and he started 2021 strong. The Fighting Irish quarterback was responsible for a pair of 70-yard touchdowns and will look to lead his team to another win. Trinity should get another big game from running back Tyler Rossi after he had 166 yards and three touchdowns vs. Delone Catholic.

CROSS-DIVISION:

Eastern York (0-1) at Fairfield (0-1): The Golden Knights’ offense again showed it's capable of scoring with any team last week. Quarterback Austin Billet tossed four touchdowns, but Eastern York struggled to stop Columbia. Fairfield is unlikely to match Eastern York’s offensive output in this battle of Y-A Knights.

West York (0-1) at Spring Grove (1-0): The Bulldogs battled Dover hard in Week 1 and nearly won the game. West York was excited about its weapons and it showed in Week 1. The Rockets return a ton of talent and should match up well with West York’s playmakers.

Littlestown (0-1) at Susquehannock (1-0): The Warriors went winless in 2020, but ended that streak immediately this season by beating Hanover. Despite starting a freshman at quarterback, Susquehannock moved the ball well behind a 324-yard, three-touchdown game on the ground. Littlestown struggled to score last week with just eight points in an ugly loss to Boiling Springs.

York Suburban (0-1) at South Western (1-0): The Mustangs’ first experience running the spread offense under new head coach Tony Shermeyer went extraordinarily well. Quarterback Shilo Bivins shined with five touchdowns in the win. Meanwhile, York Suburban junior Mike Bentivegna had a big night with 276 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last week.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.