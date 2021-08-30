Latest Pa. prep football rankings see some changes after first week of action

MIKE WHITE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Thomas Jefferson didn't play a game on the first weekend of the high school football season. But the idle Jaguars still moved into the top spot in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette state rankings.

Thomas Jefferson is the new No. 1 team in Class 4-A of the state. Bishop McDevitt of Harrisburg was No. 1, but McDevitt was shut out at home, 21-0, by La Salle College of Philadelphia. The loss dropped Bishop McDevitt to No. 3 and Thomas Jefferson took over the top spot. Belle Vernon, who also didn't play this weekend, moved from No. 3 to No. 2.

Thomas Jefferson's No. 1 ranking in the state adds a little more luster to its opener Friday at Gateway. The Gators are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 5-A. Thomas Jefferson is the two-time defending PIAA 4-A champ.

The rest of the state rankings remained relatively unchanged. (Pittsburgh) Central Catholic stayed No. 2 in Class 6-A after a 12-6 loss to Imhotep Charter, the No. 2 team in Class 5-A.

The only other team that was in the state rankings last week and lost was Muncy, which was No. 5 in Class 1-A before losing to Northern Lehigh, 21-10. Muncy dropped out of the top five and Tri-Valley took over the fifth spot.

In 6-A, Central York remained at No. 4. The Panthers are coming off a 35-28 opening win over Exeter. Central York is the only York-Adams League team in the state rankings.

York High was beaten 55-6 Saturday night by Gov. Mifflin, which is ranked No. 1 in 5-A.

The only other District 3 teams to earn state rankings are Wyomissing, at No. 4 in 3-A, and Steel-High, at No. 1 in 1-A.

Here are the new Post-Gazette state rankings:

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph's 0-0

2. Central Catholic 0-1

3. LaSalle College 1-0

4. Central York 1-0

5. Archbishop Wood 1-0

CLASS 5-A

1. Gov. Mifflin 1-0

2. Imhotep Charter 1-0

3. Gateway 1-0

4. Cathedral Prep 1-0

5. Upper Dublin 1-0

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson 0-0

2. Belle Vernon 0-0

3. Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg) 0-1

4. Jersey Shore 1-0

5. Aliquippa 0-0

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 1-0

2. North Schuylkill 1-0

3. Neumann-Goretti 1-0

4. Wyomissing 1-0

5. Scranton Prep 1-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 1-0

2. Farrell 1-0

3. South Williamsport 1-0

4. Richland 1-0

5. Sto-Rox 1-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Steel-High 1-0

2. Old Forge 1-0

3. Bishop Guilfoyle 1-0

4. Clairton 0-0

5. Tri-Valley 1-0