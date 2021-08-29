York Tech Spartans honor memory of football team captain Ronald Lake during season opener

ROB ROSE

Headed into the first game of a new football season, teams are usually full of energy and excitement.

For the York Tech Spartans, however, Saturday’s season opener was very different than any other contest.

The Spartans struggled to begin a new season just weeks after the sudden and shocking death of team captain Ronald Lake. Before the game, a moment of silence was held in his honor, while the players had stickers with Lake’s No. 10 on their helmets.

Tech head coach Matt Glennon said it was difficult to focus on football after that.

“I tried to prepare myself for it before the game in the locker room, but honestly I had to take a breath myself, I really couldn’t speak for a little bit,” Glennon said. “I think we dwelled on it a little too much. For me personally, it was emotional to put my mind back into football after thinking about who’s not here.”

Tech lost the game to Hamburg, 47-20, but Glennon was impressed by his team’s determination to fight back after a challenging start.

The Spartans gave up a pair of early touchdowns and trailed the Hawks 33-6 at halftime. After Tech came out of the locker room, it matched Hamburg’s output in the second half and showed some fight.

Glennon was happy to see some of the young players being tasked with replacing Lake step up and score touchdowns. Junior Bailey Eberwein scored a 65-yard touchdown and junior Anthony Torres caught a 56-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Ja’mar Johnson. Torres added another touchdown on the ground as well.

“That was very important, honestly, just to progress to next week and the coming weeks,” Glennon said. “To run our plays in a live situation, just getting on the field is a bonus. Our kids never quit, I just want to see the scoreboard flip to where we’re not talking about not quitting, we’re talking about winning these games.”

Glennon was impressed by what he saw from the young Spartans, but it was impossible for him to not imagine what the team would look like if Lake was on the field. As a senior and team captain, he was crucial to their playcalling, but Glennon and the Spartans missed him more on the sideline and in the locker room, when his leadership was needed.

Lake’s No. 10 will be on the Spartans’ helmets as a reminder of their teammate this year, but Glennon doesn’t think there will be a moment this season when the loss of Lake won’t be on his mind this season.

“We did a nice job with play action, but we really don’t have that breakaway kid this year,” Glennon said. “He would have been that breakaway kid for us, so football-wise it hurts, but more importantly, as a person, he would have been the person who would help uplift kids and get the plays going. So, it’s just a big loss. The more you think about it, the more you realize how big of a loss it is.”

