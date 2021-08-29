Beau Pribula shines in Central York win, plus other York-Adams high school football notes

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Beau Pribula led Central York to a 35-28 football victory at Exeter on Saturday.

Pribula finished 17 for 24 for 337 yards and four TD passes. He also ran for a TD.

Pribula has already signed to play quarterback at Penn State.

Beau Pribula started his senior season in prime form.

The Penn State quarterback recruit shined in the Panthers’ 35-28 football triumph at Exeter on Saturday, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another. He finished 17 for 24 for 337 yards passing without an interception.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed to Saturday because of rain.

Imeire Manigault had 144 yards receiving on four catches, including a TD. Parker Hines hauled in two TD catches and finished with 68 yards receiving on four catches. Treyshawn Smith added 93 yards receiving on six catches.

Both teams topped 400 total yards in the offensive showcase.

Pribula’s 17-yard pass to Hines in the fourth quarter broke a 28-28 tie. The Panthers’ defense then came up big with a stop in their own territory in the final minute to seal the win.

Central is coming off a 10-1 season 2020 that saw the Panthers win York-Adams Division I and District 3 Class 6-A titles. Central's only loss came in the state 6-A championship game to a powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep outfit. Pribula earned all-state accolades as a junior. The Panthers suffered some heavy graduation losses from last year's squad.

Exeter is coming off a 6-2 season.

Nicholas Singleton's five touchdowns lead Governor Mifflin past York High, 55-6

Northeastern drops its football season opener against Gettysburg

OTHER PREP FOOTBALL NOTES

Dover edges West York: At West York, the Eagles edged their Route 74 rivals from West York, 29-28, behind a strong outing from quarterback Will Logan, who threw for 70 yards and rushed for 45 yards. Logan had two rushing TDs. Drake Kosky (13 carries, 88 yards, TD) and Gavin Mullins (11 carries, 84 yards) also had strong ground games for Dover. Dover’s Braydon Zirkle added 78 yards receiving on four catches. The Eagles scored a TD and made a two-point conversion with 1:33 left in the game to grab the victory.

Irish run away from Lancaster Catholic: At York, the Fighting Irish piled up 210 rushing yards, while allowing only 79 rushing yards in a 24-7 win over Lancaster Catholic. Irish QB Levan McFadden had TD runs of 70 yards and 1 yard and threw a 72-yard TD pass to Quinn Brennan. McFadden finished with 89 yards rushing. Andrew Adams finished with 94 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Bivins shines for South Western: At Hanover, Shilo Bivins had a monster game for the Mustangs in a 47-12 win over Milton Hershey, accounting for five total touchdowns – four passing and one rushing. Bivins finished with 214 yards passing and 54 yards running. Ethan Mills had three receptions for 132 yards, including a 91-yard TD catch. Tony Shermeyer made a successful debut as South Western's new head coach. The Mustangs thrived using his new spread offense.

Johnson makes quick impact, but Dallastown falls: At Hempfield, Kenny Johnson made an immediate impact for Dallastown, but the Wildcats couldn’t hold an early lead in a 28-21 loss to the Black Knights. Johnson, a standout junior wideout who recently transferred from York Suburban, hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Lease to help the Trojans strike first. Dallastown’s defense, however, had trouble stopping Hempfield’s offense, allowing 425 total yards. Coleton Mahorney and Caleb Fox added short TD runs for the Wildcats. Fox finished with 99 yards rushing, while Johnson added 74 yards receiving.

Red Lion defense struggles in loss to Cedar Cliff: At Red Lion, the Lions’ defense had difficulty stopping the home team in a 56-35 setback. The Lions allowed 572 total yards. Reid Anderson (104 yards, two TDs) and Chase Evans (92 yards, two TDs) each had strong rushing outings for Red Lion. Ryley Knaub passed for 187 yards for the Lions, who had 432 yards of total offense. Jeff Nyamekye had 115 receiving yards for the Lions.

Suburban falters in second half: At York Suburban, the Trojans led 14-7 in the second quarter vs. East Pennsboro, but the boys from Enola dominated the second half en route to a 42-21 victory. East Pennsboro’s rushing attack piled up 460 yards, ruining Josh Fry’s debut as Suburban’s head coach. Sy Burgos rushed for 366 yards for Pennsboro on TD runs of 72, 72, 22 and 62 yards. Mike Bentivegna gave Suburban its early lead on a 75-yard catch from Rylan Bratton and a 91-yard punt return. Bratton finished with 270 yards passing. Bentivegna had 125 yards receiving.

Eastern loses high-scoring affair: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights dropped a high-scoring affair to their cross-river rivals from Columbia, 46-25. Eastern put up 355 yards in offense, but allowed 443 yards. Eastern QB Austin Billet threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers.

One big play lifts New Oxford over Bermudian: At New Oxford, the Colonials downed the Eagles 7-0 thanks to one big play. A 62-yard screen pass from Jett Moore to Brittyn Eakins on the first play of the final quarter provided the game’s only touchdown. Bermudian outgained New Oxford 223-150 in total yards, but the Eagles had three turnovers, while the Colonials had none. Chanse Boyer rushed for 129 yards on 23 carries for Bermudian.

Turnovers, penalties hurt Delone in loss: At Trinity, the Shamrocks gave their new head coach, Jordan Hill, a win in his debut with a 34-14 win over Delone Catholic. Hill is a former standout defensive lineman at Penn State. Trinity was coming off a winless 2020, while Delone was coming off an unbeaten regular season in 2020. The Squires were hurt by five turnovers and 10 penalties. Delone outgained Trinity 309-272. York Catholic transfer Landen Eckert rushed for 97 yards for Delone on 19 carries, while Coltyn Keller had 80 yards on 10 carries.

Fairfield rally falls short: At Camp Hill, 28 of the 34 points were scored in the final period in Camp Hill’s 20-14 win over Fairfield. Peyton Stadler rushed for 86 yards for the Green Knights, while Jake Myers threw for 213 yards. Fairfield fell behind 20-0 before a late rally fell just short.

Littlestown no match for Boiling Springs: At Boiling Springs, the Littlestown Thunderbolts were no match for the Bubblers in a 69-8 loss. Littlestown trailed 55-0 at halftime. Littlestown had just 141 yards in total offense.

Rams let early lead get away: At Fawn Grove, the Rams jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, but couldn’t hold on in an 18-16 loss to Octorara.

Rockets outlast Waynesboro: At Waynesboro, the Rockets grabbed a 25-8 fourth-quarter lead and then held on for the victory over Waynesboro, 25-20.

Susquehannock back in win column: At Hanover, Susquehannock beat the home team 22-7 to get back in the win column. The Warriors were coming off a winless 2020 season.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.