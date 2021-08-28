Nicholas Singleton's five touchdowns lead Governor Mifflin past York High, 55-6

If there was any doubt if Nicholas Singleton belonged at the top of the running back recruiting rankings, he ended that on Saturday.

The Governor Mifflin senior showed why he will be playing on Saturdays for the next four years at Penn State with a dominant debut that derailed York High's plans for strong start to the season. The game was postponed on Friday due to weather.

Singleton racked up 278 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 55-6 win over the Bearcats.

“I thought our kids really played well early against him,” York High head coach Russ Stoner said. “Up until that (50-yard) touchdown they had at the end of the (first) half, he had 52 yards, so that tells me our kids are capable of playing really high caliber football.”

Singleton's first two scores were 8-yard carries in the red zone, but as the game carried on he showcased his big-play ability. He broke a 50-yard run just before halftime then in the second half added touchdowns from 32 yards and 70 yards, along with a 44-yard run that ended at the 1-yard line.

Governor Mifflin went up 14-0 after the first quarter and doubled its advantage headed into halftime. York High started the second half with a scoring drive, but the Mustangs responded right away and dominated from that point on the secure the win.

Coming into the game, York High junior running back Jahiem White was excited for the opportunity to go up against Singleton and showcase his skills. The reigning York-Adams League leading rusher said he wasn't too worried about Singleton on Tuesday, but added he was obviously a very good player.

White was bottled up by the Mustangs' defense for most of the game, but managed to finish the game with 11 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Postgame, Singleton didn't harbor any hard feelings about the pregame talk by White and complimented him.

“I really don’t mind it, I just play my game,” Singleton said. “Obviously he’s a great running back. Much respect for him.”

York High junior quarterback Sam Stoner and the Bearcats' passing attack fell in-and-out of rhythm during the game. When Stoner had time to find his pass catchers, the offense moved the ball, but turnovers and penalties cost them chances to score.

Sam Stoner completed 8-of-19 passes for 78 yards and was intercepted twice. White threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on a halfback pass trick play that usually results in a touchdown for York High.

The Bearcats said before the game they wanted to play the top teams in District 3 to prove they belong in the conversation among them. Despite the lopsided loss, Russ Stoner was impressed with the effort the team gave against a group that came a few points from playing for a state title last season with a running back headed to Happy Valley.

“They're good, there’s no doubt they’re good, but I was really pleased with the way our kids played,” Russ Stoner said. “Everyone is going to say crap and all the stuff, but our kids never stopped playing.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.