York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make their selections for 2021 season-opening football games
The York-Adams League teams begin their 2021 football season this weekend. They are involved in 18 games. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford
Central York at Exeter Township
Dallastown at Hempfield
Delone Catholic at Trinity
Columbia at Eastern York
West York at Dover
Fairfield at Camp Hill
Gettysburg at Northeastern
Hanover at Susquehannock
Octorara at Kennard-Dale
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
Cedar Cliff at Red Lion
Milton Hershey at South Western
Spring Grove at Waynesboro
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic
Governor Mifflin at York High
SATURDAY, 1 P.M.
Hamburg at York Tech
THE PICKS
Steve Heiser
New Oxford
Central York
Hempfield
Delone Catholic
Columbia
Dover
Camp Hill
Gettysburg
Susquehannock
Octorara
Boiling Springs
Red Lion
Milton Hershey
Spring Grove
East Pennsboro
York Catholic
York High
Hamburg
Rob Rose
New Oxford
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Columbia
West York
Camp Hill
Gettysburg
Hanover
Octorara
Boiling Springs
Red Lion
South Western
Spring Grove
York Suburban
York Catholic
York High
Hamburg
Ryan Vandersloot
Bermudian Springs
Central York
Hempfield
Delone Catholic
Eastern York
Dover
Camp Hill
Gettysburg
Susquehannock
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Cedar Cliff
Milton Hershey
Spring Grove
East Pennsboro
York Catholic
York High
Hamburg
Consensus
New Oxford (2-1)
Central York (3-0)
Hempfield (2-1)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
Columbia (2-1)
Dover (2-1)
Camp Hill (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
Susquehannock (2-1)
Octorara (2-1)
Boiling Springs (2-1)
Red Lion (2-1)
Milton Hershey (2-1)
Spring Grove (3-0)
East Pennsboro (2-1)
York Catholic (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Hamburg (3-0)