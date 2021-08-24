York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make their selections for 2021 season-opening football games

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams begin their 2021 football season this weekend. They are involved in 18 games. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford

Central York at Exeter Township

Dallastown at Hempfield

Delone Catholic at Trinity

Columbia at Eastern York

West York at Dover

Fairfield at Camp Hill

Gettysburg at Northeastern

Hanover at Susquehannock

Octorara at Kennard-Dale

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

Cedar Cliff at Red Lion

Milton Hershey at South Western

Spring Grove at Waynesboro

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic

Governor Mifflin at York High

SATURDAY, 1 P.M.

Hamburg at York Tech

THE PICKS

Steve Heiser

New Oxford

Central York

Hempfield

Delone Catholic

Columbia

Dover

Camp Hill

Gettysburg

Susquehannock

Octorara

Boiling Springs

Red Lion

Milton Hershey

Spring Grove

East Pennsboro

York Catholic

York High

Hamburg

Rob Rose

New Oxford

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Columbia

West York

Camp Hill

Gettysburg

Hanover

Octorara

Boiling Springs

Red Lion

South Western

Spring Grove

York Suburban

York Catholic

York High

Hamburg

Ryan Vandersloot

Bermudian Springs

Central York

Hempfield

Delone Catholic

Eastern York

Dover

Camp Hill

Gettysburg

Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Cedar Cliff

Milton Hershey

Spring Grove

East Pennsboro

York Catholic

York High

Hamburg

Consensus

New Oxford (2-1)

Central York (3-0)

Hempfield (2-1)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

Columbia (2-1)

Dover (2-1)

Camp Hill (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Susquehannock (2-1)

Octorara (2-1)

Boiling Springs (2-1)

Red Lion (2-1)

Milton Hershey (2-1)

Spring Grove (3-0)

East Pennsboro (2-1)

York Catholic (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Hamburg (3-0)