With York-Adams football looming, here's a one-stop site with information on all 23 teams

The 23 teams in the York-Adams League begin their 2021 high school football seasons this weekend.

For fans looking to get the skinny on the upcoming season, below are preview capsules for every league team, plus other preseason stories of note and a look back at the 2020 standings and statistics.





DIVISION I PREVIEWS

Central York Panthers, despite serious graduation losses, aren't lowering expectations

York High Bearcats ready to begin football season of great expectations

Red Lion Lions' new quarterback will have dangerous returning weapons to work with

Spring Grove Rockets, behind strong senior football class, feel ready to take next step

Dallastown enters 2021 football season with big addition at wideout, strong run game

Northeastern Bobcats, with playmakers gone, will use share-the-wealth football strategy

Dover Eagles think they're physically, mentally ready for second football season in D-I

South Western Mustangs undergo major system changes under new football head coach

DIVISION II PREVIEWS

York Suburban returns key junior playmaker in attempt to regain Division II football title

New Oxford must fill holes to claim another York-Adams Division II football title

Gettysburg hopes its York-Adams swan song will include a Division II football crown

Kennard-Dale, after strong 2020, takes aim at District 3 football playoff berth in 2021

Susquehannock Warriors set to surprise teams in 2021 after a winless 2020 football season

Eastern York Golden Knights hope to 'break the scoreboard' during 2021 football season

West York Bulldogs head coach believes he has football players capable of 'explosive plays'

DIVISION III PREVIEWS

York Catholic Fighting Irish aim to return to top of York-Adams Division III football pack

York Tech Spartans deal with shadow of tragedy heading into 2021 football season

Delone Catholic Squires hope strong line play will pave way to another division crown

Littlestown Thunderbolts hope hard work will lead to York-Adams D-III football title

Hanover Nighthawks hope to add some balance to its pass-oriented offense in 2021

Bermudian Springs, despite significant losses, believes senior class ready to step up

Biglerville Canners, after losing top running backs, will need to get 'creative' in 2021

Fairfield Green Knights enter 2021 football season short on numbers but long on confidence

OTHER PRESEASON STORIES

York-Adams League's top returning receiver Kenny Johnson transfers to Dallastown

York-Adams team pauses football activities, loses season opener, because of COVID issue

York County football program ranked among top 15 teams on East Coast in preseason poll

'A kid that lit up the room': Remembering York Tech football team captain Ronald Lake

A look back: York-Adams League 2020 football stats and standings