With York-Adams football looming, here's a one-stop site with information on all 23 teams
The 23 teams in the York-Adams League begin their 2021 high school football seasons this weekend.
For fans looking to get the skinny on the upcoming season, below are preview capsules for every league team, plus other preseason stories of note and a look back at the 2020 standings and statistics.
It's a one-stop site for everything football.
Check it out.
DIVISION I PREVIEWS
Central York Panthers, despite serious graduation losses, aren't lowering expectations
York High Bearcats ready to begin football season of great expectations
Red Lion Lions' new quarterback will have dangerous returning weapons to work with
Spring Grove Rockets, behind strong senior football class, feel ready to take next step
Dallastown enters 2021 football season with big addition at wideout, strong run game
Northeastern Bobcats, with playmakers gone, will use share-the-wealth football strategy
Dover Eagles think they're physically, mentally ready for second football season in D-I
South Western Mustangs undergo major system changes under new football head coach
DIVISION II PREVIEWS
York Suburban returns key junior playmaker in attempt to regain Division II football title
New Oxford must fill holes to claim another York-Adams Division II football title
Gettysburg hopes its York-Adams swan song will include a Division II football crown
Kennard-Dale, after strong 2020, takes aim at District 3 football playoff berth in 2021
Susquehannock Warriors set to surprise teams in 2021 after a winless 2020 football season
Eastern York Golden Knights hope to 'break the scoreboard' during 2021 football season
West York Bulldogs head coach believes he has football players capable of 'explosive plays'
DIVISION III PREVIEWS
York Catholic Fighting Irish aim to return to top of York-Adams Division III football pack
York Tech Spartans deal with shadow of tragedy heading into 2021 football season
Delone Catholic Squires hope strong line play will pave way to another division crown
Littlestown Thunderbolts hope hard work will lead to York-Adams D-III football title
Hanover Nighthawks hope to add some balance to its pass-oriented offense in 2021
Bermudian Springs, despite significant losses, believes senior class ready to step up
Biglerville Canners, after losing top running backs, will need to get 'creative' in 2021
Fairfield Green Knights enter 2021 football season short on numbers but long on confidence
OTHER PRESEASON STORIES
York-Adams League's top returning receiver Kenny Johnson transfers to Dallastown
York-Adams team pauses football activities, loses season opener, because of COVID issue
York County football program ranked among top 15 teams on East Coast in preseason poll
'A kid that lit up the room': Remembering York Tech football team captain Ronald Lake
A look back: York-Adams League 2020 football stats and standings