York-Adams League's top returning receiver Kenny Johnson transfers to Dallastown

Less than a week before the games begin, one of the York-Adams League's top talents has officially joined a new team.

Junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson will play for Dallastown next season after a breakout sophomore year at York Suburban in 2020, York Suburban head coach Josh Fry confirmed on Saturday.

Johnson has changed his Twitter page to a photo of him in a Dallastown jersey and added a picture of the Wildcats' field to his profile.

Fry said the move was made due to Johnson's family residence and not related to football. Johnson and Dallastown head coach Ron Miller did not immediately respond to interview requests.

Johnson was second in the Y-A League with 640 receiving yards in 2020 and had nine touchdowns. The 6-foot, 1-inch, junior holds an offer from NCAA Division I University of Toledo. He also had three interceptions while playing cornerback.

After injuries prevented him from getting much playing time as a freshman, Johnson made an instant impact as a sophomore with 209 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first game against Eastern York.

The loss of Johnson is the second major departure for the Trojans' offense headed into the season. Quarterback Camden Brewer also transferred to Blue Ridge School, a preparatory program in Virginia.

Brewer and Johnson were both Y-A League D-II all-stars last season. The Trojans' offense will rely heavily on junior running back Mike Bentivegna without Brewer and Johnson.

Miller said during Y-A League media day that Dallastown's offensive identity would be to run the ball behind its bulky offensive line, but that could change slightly after the addition of Johnson.

