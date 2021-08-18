York High Bearcats ready to begin football season of great expectations

ROB ROSE

York High is coming off a 7-1 football season in 2021.

The Bearcats return a load of talent, led by running back Jahiem White.

White led the York-Adams League in rushing yards in 2020.

Despite losing to Central York in the District 3/York-Adams League Division I title game last season, York High could be considered the favorite to win the division this year.

The Bearcats were a skilled group of young players last season, but after an undefeated regular season, the team proved it has the talent to compete for a title.

One year older and with a full offseason to prepare, head coach Russ Stoner has high expectations for his players in 2021.

Quarterback Sam Stoner enters his second season as a starter after spending the summer improving his skills. He also has a trio of wide receivers to throw to that Stoner is excited about — Janas Simms, Jacquez Simmons and Ajani Cheshire.

Along with the potentially prolific passing game, York High’s best offensive option remains handing the ball to running back Jahiem White, the Y-A League's leading rusher in 2020. York High can then let its offensive line, led by UConn recruit Joden Nelson, open the holes for a player who has already attracted Football Bowl Subdivision offers.

“If (Sam Stoner) doesn't like what he sees, obviously having somebody like Jahiem, what's our worst-case scenario, hand it to him?” Russ Stoner said. “That's not a bad thing for us, and then you have Janas Simms, who honestly I believe, I’m gonna go out there on the limb and say he’s going to be the best wide receiver in York County this year. I'm actually not gonna go out on a limb. He's gonna be the best wide receiver in York County this year.”

Following is a capsule preview of the Bearcats.

►Team: York High Bearcats.

►Coach: Russ Stoner, sixth season.

►2020 record: 7-1 overall, 6-1 in York-Adams Division I.

►Key losses (Division I All-Stars in bold): WR/DB Rashim Lee; DB Marcellus John; DB Antoine Beard; OL/DL Saumir Deshields; OL/DL Terrence Drakeford.

►Key returners (Division I All-Stars in bold): RB Jahiem White; QB Sam Stoner; OL/DL Joden Nelson; WR/DB Jacquez Simmons; WR Janas Simms: OL/DL Montress Jackson; LB Steven Roland-Washington.

►2021 schedule (Division I games in bold): Aug. 27 vs. Governor Mifflin; Sept. at J.P. McCaskey; Sept. 17 at Dover; Sept. 24 vs. Spring Grove; Oct. 1 at Dallastown; Oct. 8 vs. Red Lion; Oct. 15 at South Western; Oct. 22 vs. Northeastern; Oct. 29 at Central York.

