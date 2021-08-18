Spring Grove Rockets, behind strong senior football class, feel ready to take next step

ROB ROSE

The Spring Grove football program is coming off a 4-3 season in 2020.

The Rockets boast a strong senior class in 2021 and an all-star junior quarterback.

The Rockets are hoping to be a York-Adams Division I contender this season.

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

Two years ago, a group of Spring Grove High School sophomores stepped on the football field and struggled. The Rockets won one game and learned a lot. They bonded as a team while also trying to change the culture of the program.

This season, those sophomores are now seniors and they enter the 2021 campaign with their sights set on competing for a York-Adams League Division I title. They appear to have the talent to do just that.

After picking up four wins during a year with only seven games on the schedule, the Rockets return several all-star players who enjoyed solid seasons. They expect to take the next step as a program in 2021.

One player sure to garner some attention this season is junior quarterback Andrew Osmun, who is already attracting Division I attention as a safety.

“The senior class has had a lot of success throughout their careers, and the expectation for them is to do well again this year,” head coach Kyle Sprenkle said. “Our mentality as a program is one day at a time, one game at a time, and if you focus on the task at hand, the little things will take care of itself. That's ultimately the way we're going to approach this season. We'll start with Week 1 and go from there, and then where the chips fall at the end of the season is where they will, but we know for certain that we're going to give our best shot each and every week and we're going to compete at the highest level that we can. If we do that, we're going to meet a lot of those expectations that we have for this team.”

Following is a capsule look at the Rockets:

►Team: Spring Grove Rockets.

►Coach: Kyle Sprenkle, seventh season.

►2020 record: 4-3 in York-Adams League Division I.

►Key losses (Division I All-Stars in bold): WR/DB Jonah Warehime; QB Gavin Smith.

►Key returners (Division I All-Stars in bold): QB/S Andrew Osmun; RB/LB Darien Osmun; RB Zyree Brooks; RB/LB Tyree Brooks; OL/DL Logan Herbst; OL/DL Hayden Emory; DB Braden Merrill.

►2021 schedule (Division I games in bold): Aug. 27 at Waynesboro; Sept. 3 vs. West York; Sept. 10 at Northern York; Sept. 17 vs. Northeastern; Sept. 24 at York High; Oct. 1 vs. Dover; Oct. 8 vs. Central York; Oct. 15 at Dallastown; Oct. 22 vs. Red Lion; Oct. 29 at South Western.

