Red Lion Lions' new quarterback will have dangerous returning weapons to work with

Red Lion is coming off a 5-2 season in 2020.

The Lions lost talented QB Randy Fizer, but they return some other dangerous weapons.

Red Lion returns a trio of bruising running backs in Jake Bradley, Reid Anderson and Chase Evans.

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

In 2020, Red Lion’s offense revolved around Randy Fizer — and with good reason.

Fizer left Red Lion after four years as one of the most prolific performers in program history. Last year, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and threw for nearly 900 yards, while accounting for 15 touchdowns.

With Fizer playing at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Wagner College, the Lions will turn to a new offensive leader with a more classic approach to playing quarterback. Ryley Knaub takes over the Lions’ offense, and while he doesn’t offer the running skills that Fizer possessed, head coach Jesse Shay is excited about how he will get the ball to the team's weapons.

Red Lion returns a trio of bruising running backs in Jake Bradley, Reid Anderson and Chase Evans. Coming off an all-star season, wide receiver Jeff Nyamekye brings a speed element to the Lions, as does running back LaDainian Strausbaugh. Those two, along with Fizer and A.J. Virata, won a state 400 relay gold medal in track.

“One of the nice things about our offense is that whether it's a game breaker like Randy Fizer or a manager like Ryley Knaub, the offense pretty much stays the same in terms of the calls,” Shay said. “Now, what Riley does off of it, he's probably not going to pull the ball and run it himself quite as much as Randy did last year ... He's probably going to look to sling it a little bit more, which Jeff is certainly happy about. He's been in the program since he was in fourth grade. We've run the same offense since he's in fourth grade, he knows it, it's just a matter of he's gonna do different things with the ball than Randy Fizer did.”

Following is a capsule look at the Lions.

►Team: Red Lion Lions.

►Coach: Jesse Shay, ninth season.

►2020 record: 5-2 in York-Adams League Division I.

►Key losses (Division I All-Stars in bold): QB Randy Fizer; DE/WR Davante Dennis; DL/OL Kairen Gordon-Bey; LB Jae'mon Braxton; RB/DB Brock Holloway.

►Key returners (Division I All-Stars in bold): WR Jeff Nyamekye; RB/LB Jake Bradley; QB Ryley Knaub; RB/DB Reid Anderson; OL/DL Ethan Nelson; RB/LB Chase Evans.

►2021 schedule (Division I games in bold): Aug. 27 vs. Cedar Cliff; Sept. 3 at Waynesboro; Sept. 10 at Chambersburg; Sept. 17 vs. Central York; Sept. 24 at South Western; Oct. 1 vs. Northeastern; Oct. 8 at York High; Oct. 15 vs. Dover; Oct. 22 at Spring Grove; Oct. 29 vs. Dallastown.

