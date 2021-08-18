Central York Panthers, despite serious graduation losses, aren't lowering expectations

ROB ROSE

Central York is coming off a 10-1 football season in 2021, including a berth in the state 6-A final.

The Panthers won the York-Adams Division I and District 3 6-A championships.

Quarterback Beau Pribula, a Penn State recruit, returns to lead Central York.

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

For most teams, losing 20 seniors, including York-Adams League all-stars at almost every position, would lead to lower expectations headed into the next season.

That’s not the case for Central York.

After reaching the Class 6-A state championship game in 2020, the Panthers are determined to replicate that run to Hershey in 2021.

Quarterback Beau Pribula returns after a breakout junior season that earned him a scholarship at Penn State. He leads an offense with capable playmakers taking on bigger roles with the team.

Despite some serious graduation losses from a season ago, head coach Gerry Yonchiuk is confident that the players stepping into those spots can succeed. With the Panthers ahead by a comfortable margin in each regular-season game in 2020, the younger players got plenty of time on the field. Add in a full offseason this summer, and they are ready to go on another playoff run.

“This is my 38th year in coaching, I've never had a group work as hard as this group ever. Not even close and I mean that sincerely,” Yonchiuk said. “They expect to not have a drop off and I'm very proud of that. I'm not saying that to say, we're a great team or anything. It's just, these guys are a great group of guys that have just worked exceptionally hard. When you see them play, you're going to be really pleasantly surprised. With our team speed, we will be faster than we were last year on the field.”

Following is a capsule look at the Panthers:

►Team: Central York Panthers.

►Coach: Gerry Yonchiuk, second season.

►2020 record: 10-1 overall, 7-0 in York-Adams League Division I.

►Key losses (Division I All-Stars in bold): WR/DB Judah Tomb; WR/DB Taylor Wright-Rawls; OL Josh Gaffney; LB Jack Smith; TE/DE Kyle Fontes; RB Isaiah Sturgis.

►Key returners (Division I All-Stars in bold): QB/S Beau Pribula; WR Parker Hines; DE/TE Trenton Dunnick; OL/DL Danny Pham; LB Carter Glassmyer.

►2021 schedule (Division I games in bold): Aug. 27 at Exeter Township; Sept. 3 at Cumberland Valley; Sept. 10 vs. Hempfield; Sept. 17 at Red Lion; Sept. 24 vs. Dover; Oct. 1 vs. South Western; Oct. 8 at Spring Grove; Oct. 15 vs. Northeastern; Oct. 22 at Dallastown; Oct. 29 vs. York High.

