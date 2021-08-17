York-Adams team pauses football activities, loses season opener, because of COVID issue

ROB ROSE

The Biglerville Canners football program has been put on a pause.

There was a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The team's season opener vs. Pequea Valley won't be held as scheduled.

One year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the entire high school football season, it has now cost one York-Adams League varsity team its season opener.

According to multiple reports, Biglerville High School in Adams County has paused its football activities after a positive COVID test within the program. As a result, the Canners' season opener at Pequea Valley on Friday, Aug. 27 will not be played as scheduled. The nonleague game is listed as a postponement on the Canners' scheduling site on ArbiterLive.

The Gettysburg Times was first to report the program's pause. Biglerville is located about 30 miles west of York.

“It’s a big blow,” head coach Brett Smyers told The Gettysburg Times. “Things were going great and we thought we were going into a normal year, and now you don’t even have words to describe it.”

The Gettysburg Times report said the Canners failed to compete the five consecutive of days of heat acclimation needed to begin practice in pads and will have to restart that process when they resume activity on Friday, Aug. 20. Another pause for the program would put Biglerville in jeopardy of also missing its second game on Friday, Sept. 3, at Camp Hill. Fifteen practices are required for teams to play a game, and another shut down could cost the Canners another contest.

Biglerville is coming off a 2-5 season in 2020 during Smyers' first year as head coach. The Canners' York-Adams Division II opener is Friday, Sept. 17, at home vs. Fairfield.

Smyers and Biglerville athletic director Anthony Graham did not immediately respond to a request to discuss the team's situation.

Last year, because of the pandemic, the entire York-Adams high school football season was delayed by three weeks and only league games were held once the regular season began. The District 3 playoffs were also shortened. Games were also largely held with limited or no fans in attendance.

During the league media's days in early August, coaches and players from around the area expressed hope that the 2021 season would be much different and would resemble a more normal football season.

At this point, there have been no other public announcements from other league schools about athletic pauses or postponements, despite the recent COVID-19 surge in York County, largely caused by the delta variant.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.

