Northeastern Bobcats, with playmakers gone, will use share-the-wealth football strategy

The Northeastern Bobcats are coming off a 1-6 season in 2020.

With some stars graduating in recent years, the Bobcats will use a team-focused attack in 2021.

Quarterback Dalton Moyer enters his second season running a triple-option offense.

For the past few seasons, the Northeastern High School football team has been led by star players at the skill positions.

Quarterback Zech Sanderson led the team to the District 3 playoffs as a senior in 2019, while throwing to all-star wide receivers Kaden Hamilton and Jordan Lagana. Running back Manny Capo led the York-Adams League in rushing in 2019 and was sixth in 2020.

This season, however, the Bobcats aren’t built around one or two players. Opposing defenses won’t enter games against Northeastern knowing who will be getting the ball most of the time, because even head coach Jon Scepanski won’t know for sure when the ball is snapped.

Quarterback Dalton Moyer enters his second season running a triple-option offense, and with multiple starters back on the offensive line, Scepanski expects multiple players to make plays this season in different ways than in years past.

It's a share-the-wealth strategy.

“That's one thing that I would say is different about this team, and it's not a negative comment toward any of them, but the explosive part is not something that I would say we have this year,” Scepanski said. “Which is different because we've always had one or two, or sometimes a handful of explosive guys, but I think what that does is it makes us more of a team, and you're gonna see multiple people carry the ball, including our quarterback. It kind of brings some unity amongst us and you're not sitting there waiting for one kid to make this play. It's kind of more of a team-oriented offense this year. We're excited for that.”

Following is a capsule preview of the Bobcats:

►Team: Northeastern Bobcats.

►Coach: Jon Scepanski, ninth season.

►2020 record: 1-6 in York-Adams League Division I.

►Key losses (Division I All-Stars in bold): RB Manny Capo; WR/DB Kaden Hamilton; LB Alex Tejada; TE/DE Jackson Burnham.

►Key returners (Division I All-Stars in bold): WR/CB Isaiah Foster; QB/LB Dalton Moyer; TE/DE Garrett Shultz; OL/DL Seth Walters; OL/DL Lewis Dukes.

►2021 schedule (Division I games in bold): Aug. 27 vs. Gettysburg; Sept. 3 vs. Red Land; Sept. 10 at Penn Manor; Sept. 17 at Spring Grove; Sept. 24 vs. Dallastown; Oct. 1 at Red Lion; Sept. 8 vs. South Western; Oct. 15 at Central York; Oct. 22 at York High; Oct .29 vs. Dover.

