Gettysburg hopes its York-Adams swan song will include a Division II football crown

ROB ROSE

Gettysburg is coming off a 4-2 football season in 2020.

The 2021 season will mark the Warriors' final football season in the York-Adams League.

Gettysburg is led by lineman Frankie Richardson, who is comitted to Coastal Carolina.

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

Of the three teams that went 4-2 last season in York-Adams League Division II, Gettysburg likely returns the most talent.

Led by an offensive line that returns multiple all-stars, including NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina commit Frankie Richardson, the Warriors will be running the ball a lot. Richardson's 6-foot, 4-inch, 290-pound frame will be hard to miss this season on the field.

Senior quarterback Chris Boone will have several playmakers that head coach Matt Heiser is excited about, most notably Jeremiah Scott, Jayden Johnson and Justino Neikirk.

With a number of all-star players back in the lineup this season, Gettysburg has its sights set on taking the division title in its last year before heading back to the Mid-Penn Conference in 2022. Heiser said the team isn’t using the looming move as additional motivation in 2021, but the Warriors still have a goal to win the division championship, just like every season.

“We're not thinking about that so much,” Heiser said. “We're just thinking about getting back to normal play (unlike the COVID-shortened 2020 season), stepping out on the field and getting opportunities to play more games … Like any other team in the division, you want to win the division and be on top. Even right now, we're still setting that goal right there like everybody else does — go after the division.”

Following is a capsule preview of the Warriors:

►Team: Gettysburg Warriors.

►Coach: Matt Heiser, 10th year.

►2020 record: 4-2 in York-Adams League Division II.

►Key losses (Division II All-Stars in bold): RB/LB Ruger Pennington; WR/CB Gunnar Wilson; K/P Zach Parr; LB/TE Shane Brockett.

►Key returners (Division II All-Stars in bold): OL/DL Frankie Richardson; OL/DL Trevor Gallagher; RB Jeremiah Scott; OL/DL Grant Defoe; DE Dunn Kessel.

►2021 schedule (Division II games in bold): Aug. 27 at Northeastern; Sept. 3 at Cedar Crest; Sept. 10 vs. Waynesboro; Sept. 17 at West York; Sept. 24 vs. Susquehannock; Oct. 1 at Eastern York; Oct. 8 vs. Kennard-Dale; Oct. 15 at York Suburban; Oct. 22 vs. New Oxford; Oct. 30 vs. Twin Valley.

