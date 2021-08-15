York Suburban returns 2 junior playmakers in attempt to regain Division II football title

ROB ROSE

York Suburban is coming off a 4-2 season in 2020.

The Trojans return two junior playmakers in 2021: Kenny Johnson and Mike Bentivegna.

The Trojans will need to replace all-star quarterback Camden Brewer, who transferred.

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

One year removed from the program’s first undefeated regular season in decades in 2019, York Suburban has expectations of competing for another York-Adams Division II title in 2021.

The Trojans believe they have the talent to do just that.

Head coach Josh Fry takes over after Andy Loucks stepped down to spend more time with his family. He inherits a team with a pair of junior playmakers at key positions.

Running back/linebacker Mike Bentivegna and wide receiver/cornerback Kenny Johnson were York-Adams League Division II all-stars on both sides of the ball last season and are potential D-III Player of the Year candidates.

Johnson had 638 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for a 4-2 Suburban team in 2020, while Bentivegna recorded 852 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns.

The big questions on offense, however, are who will block for them, and maybe more importantly, who will get the ball to them?

All-star quarterback Camden Brewer transferred to a prep school and the Trojans have yet to select a new signal caller. Senior Gavin Smith transferred from Spring Grove and will have a chance to earn that spot and lead a talented team looking to win another division title.

“We have a lot of young kids with a lot of experience already, a lot of in-game experience, especially on the line,” Fry said. “We're gonna have some new faces come in, though, that with our skill group and on the line as well, that (they) will have to bring along here, but I think they're ready to go.”

Here is a capsule look at the Trojans:

►Team: York Suburban Trojans.

►Coach: Josh Fry, first season.

►2020 record: 4-2 in York-Adams League Division II.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): QB Camden Brewer; WR/DB David Moye; OL/DL Mike Jury; TE/DE Isaiah Pineda.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/LB Mike Bentivegna; WR/DB Kenny Johnson; OL/DL Logan Wright; OL/DL Albert Zapata.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 vs. East Pennsboro; Sept. 3 at South Western; Sept. 10 at York Catholic; Sept. 17 at Eastern York; Sept. 24 vs. Kennard-Dale; Oct. 1 vs. Boys Latin; Oct. 8 at New Oxford; Oct. 15 vs. Gettysburg; Oct. 22 at West York; Oct. 29 at Susquehannock.

