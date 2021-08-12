West York Bulldogs head coach believes he has football players capable of 'explosive plays'

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

The West York High School football team is coming off a 2-4 season in 2020.

The Bulldogs won their first two games, before getting hit with COVID and injury issues.

Bulldogs head coach Ivan Quinones believes the 2021 team can make some "explosive plays."

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

The West York High School football team started last season with a pair of wins, but the momentum didn’t last.

As the Bulldogs started to face the top teams in York-Adams League Division II, impact players started to fall out of the West York lineup, because of both COVID and injury issues.

With a full offseason of training and talent at the skill positions, head coach Ivan Quinones is excited about the team’s ability to score points this season. Junior quarterback Darnell Goring-Pollard brings a dual-threat skill set to the offense and sophomore wide receiver Sherrod Anderson has the talent to score a touchdown every time he touches the ball, despite his 5-foot, 6-inch frame.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

“I think what we didn't have was the backup game breakers, when we had to replace some of the kids that we lost,” Quinones said. “We have more of that now. We have more kids capable of making explosive plays. So, what we're excited about is being able to replicate some of those explosive plays with some other players now that they have come up and they have really been putting in the work over summer. Our offense, I thought, was clicking very well. We had a lot of explosive plays those first couple of games, and then they started to drop off and we started having those injuries.”

York-Adams League 2020 football stats and standings

Following is a capsule look at the Bulldogs:

►Team: West York Bulldogs.

►Coach: Ivan Quinones, third year.

►2020 record: 2-4 in York-Adams League Division II.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/S Joey DeJesus; RB/CB Victor Gonzalez; WR/LB Chaz Ethridge; QB Brady Halloran.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): OL/DL Logan Ensminger; OL/DL Carter Young; QB Darnell Goring-Pollard.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 at Dover; Sept. 3 at Spring Grove; Sept. 10 at Palmyra; Sept. 17 vs. Gettysburg; Sept. 25 vs. Exeter Township; Oct. 1 at Susquehannock; Oct. 8 vs. Eastern York; Oct. 15 at Kennard-Dale; Oct. 22 vs. York Suburban; Oct. 29 at New Oxford.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.