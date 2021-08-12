Susquehannock Warriors set to surprise teams in 2021 after a winless 2020 football season

ROB ROSE

The Susquehannock High football team is coming off an 0-6 season in 2020.

The Warriors, under head coach Steve Wiles, are hoping to surprise teams in 2021.

The Warriors return a strong contingent of starters on both sides of the ball.

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

The Susquehannock Warriors would like to forget the 2020 high school football season ever happened.

The Warriors went 0-6 during a COVID-shortened season. Despite their struggles, however, the Warriors don’t believe their record last year is an accurate indicator about how they will play this season.

With seven or eight starters returning on both sides of the ball, Susquehannock is hopeful the lessons learned during last year’s lost season could lead to more victories this season.

With just one 2020 York-Adams League Division II all-star returning to the team, head coach Steve Wiles is excited about his team’s ability to surprise opponents expecting an easy win this year.

“As far as a team goes, this group of guys as a whole it's going to be pretty, pretty tough,” Wiles said. “We're going to (have) a team approach. I don't know if we’ve got one big superstar that maybe some of these other teams have, but I've won a lot of football games without the big superstar. I think you can win a lot of football games with the team approach and sharing responsibility and being disciplined, and it's the kind of team I think we'll have ... None of us sitting here wanted to be 0-6, but we were in quite a few games and competitive games. Just at the end, we just came up short. Hopefully, that'll motivate these guys. I think we're always ready to get back to normalcy and have some success.”

Here is a capsule look at the Warriors:

►Team: Susquehannock Warriors.

►Coach: Steve Wiles, seventh season.

►2020 record: 0-6 in York-Adams League Division II.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): WR/CB Andrew Fuller; LB/QB Mike Staub.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/LB Ben Oestrike.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 vs. Hanover; Sept. 3 vs. Littlestown; Sept. 10 at Bermudian Springs; Sept. 17 vs. New Oxford; Sept. 24 at Gettysburg; Oct. 1 vs. West York; Oct. 8 at Kutztown; Oct. 15 at Eastern York; Oct. 22 vs. Kennard-Dale; Oct. 29 at York Suburban.

