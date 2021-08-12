Eastern York Golden Knights hope to 'break the scoreboard' during 2021 football season

ROB ROSE

Eastern York is coming off a 1-5 football season in 2020.

The Golden Knights return all-star players at quarterback, wideout and running back.

Eastern head coach Josh Campbell wants his team to "break the scoreboard" in 2021.

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

After two teams that produced a ton of points and three players who earned NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision offers in 2018 and 2019, Eastern York couldn't match that scoring output last season.

The Golden Knights averaged 16 points per game in the 2020 football season, but return all-star talents at the key offensive positions in 2021. Not surprisingly, they have their sights set on beating teams by scoring so much they can’t keep up.

Junior quarterback Austin Billet was sixth in the York-Adams League with 914 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Bryce Currier caught a lot of those passes, recording 372 receiving yards with six touchdowns.

Running back Max Crumling had 508 rushing yards.

With a trio of talented skill players, head coach Josh Campbell is excited about the team’s offensive potential.

“I don't necessarily think we might throw the ball 60 times again, but we might not run the ball 60 times …. but no matter the case, we still want to break the scoreboard,” Campbell said. “We want to break the board. Make sure there's no lights that fit on any more points. We want to score all the time.”

York-Adams League 2020 football stats and standings

Here's a capsule look at the Golden Knights:

►Team: Eastern York Golden Knights.

►Coach: Josh Campbell, fourth season.

►2020 record: 1-5 in York-Adams League Division II.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): WR/DB Jacob Crumling; TE/DE Neijon Gonzalez; DL/OL Nate Dandridge; LB Kaleb Crean.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): WR/DB Bryce Currier; QB/P Austin Billet; Max Crumling.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 vs. Columbia; Sept. 3 at Fairfield; Sept. 10 vs. Donegal; Sept. 17 vs. York Suburban; Sept. 24 at New Oxford; Oct. 1 vs. Gettysburg; Oct. 8 at West York; Oct. 15 vs. Susquehannock; Oct. 22 at Huntingdon; Oct. 29 at Kennard-Dale.

