York County football program ranked among top 15 teams on East Coast in preseason poll

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

High School Football America has released its East preseason top 25.

The Central York football program is ranked No. 13 in that poll.

The Panthers are coming off a 10-1 season and an appearance in the state 6-A title game.

There’s a York County football program ranked among the top high school teams on the East Coast in a preseason poll.

The Central York Panthers, coming off an historic 2020 season and boasting a Penn State recruit at quarterback, is ranked No. 13 in the High School Football America East Top 25.

The Panthers went 10-1 last season and advanced to the PIAA Class 6-A state championship game before losing to St. Joseph’s Prep, 62-13.

St. Joseph’s Prep is ranked No. 1 in the East preseason poll and has won the last three 6-A state titles.

The East Region includes teams from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Last year, Central became the first York-Adams football team to win a District 3 6-A title, earn a state 6-A playoff berth, win a state 6-A playoff game and advance to a state football final.

The Panthers lost a strong senior class to graduation, including a number of NCAA Division I recruits, but they do return standout quarterback Beau Pribula, who has signed with Penn State, among several other talented players.

Central and St. Joseph’s Prep are not the only Pennsylvania teams to earn top-25 East preseson rankings.

Harrisburg comes in at No. 7, followed by Pine-Richland at No. 14, (Erie) Cathedral Prep at No. 16, Southern Columbia at No. 17, Thomas Jefferson at No. 18, (Erie) McDowell at No. 20 and Gov. Mifflin at No. 22.

Central beat McDowell 37-21 last year in the state 6-A semifinals.

Harrisburg and Gov. Mifflin are also both District 3 programs. The Cougars are a 6-A program, while Gov. Mifflin is a 5-A program.

In one of the most highly-anticipated openers in Pennsylvania this season, Harrisburg will start the season vs. Pine Richland at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League vs. Everyone Showcase at Woodland Hills. Pine-Richland is the defending 5-A state champion, but, in a controversial decision, fired its head coach, Eric Kasperowicz, in April, after allegations of hazing and bullying emerged. Kasperowicz then filed a lawsuit for defamation of character against Pine-Richland.

Steve Campos was hired as Pine-Richland’s new head coach in early June. Kaperowicz has since taken a volunteer assistant positions at Pitt.

Central York, meanwhile, opens its season on Friday, Aug. 27, at Exeter. The Panthers’ other nonleague games this season come at Cumberland Valley on Friday, Sept. 3, and at home vs. Hempfield on Friday, Sept. 10.

The game vs. Cumberland Valley will match former Central York head coach Josh Oswalt against his former team. Oswalt left the Panthers’ program after the 2019 season to take the head-coaching job at his alma mater, Cumberland Valley.

Gerry Yonchiuk then replaced Oswalt and proceeded to lead the Panthers to their history-making 2020 season.

High School Football America is a digital media company focused on producing original high school sports content. Its rankings are developed using a proprietary algorithm.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.