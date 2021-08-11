York Catholic Fighting Irish aim to return to top of York-Adams Division III football pack

ROB ROSE

The York Catholic football team is coming off a 6-2 season in 2020.

The Fighting Irish are aiming for a return to the top of the York-Adams Division III standings.

The Irish will be led by a returning all-star starter at QB in LeVan McFadden.,

At the end of last season, York Catholic had York-Adams League Division III first-team all-stars at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, competed for the division title and reached the District 3 playoffs.

The Fighting Irish finished at 6-2 under head coach Eric DePew.

That's a successful season by any measure, but it didn’t reach the goals set by junior quarterback LeVan McFadden and the Irish. Headed into his second year as the team's starting quarterback, McFadden has his sights set on the team winning even more in 2021.

The Fighting Irish want to take back the Y-A League D-III title from rival Delone Catholic, which has claimed the last two division crowns. The Irish, who reigned in D-III in 2016, 2017 (co-champs with Littlestown) and 2018, also want to win a District 3 title and compete in the state playoffs.

McFadden is the only offensive all-star returning this year at a skill position, but he is confident that, with another year of experience after he racked up 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2020, and an estimated roster of 45 players, the team will win lots of games.

“We don't have the same weapons that we had, but we do have people stepping up to fill those positions,” McFadden said. “I feel like we'll be a more balanced team, doing a little bit of both; running when we really need it and getting the ball in the air, and getting some quick easy yardage with quick passes.”

Here is a capsule look at the Fighting Irish:

►Team: York Catholic Fighting Irish.

►Coach: Eric DePew, 11th season.

►2020 record: 6-2 overall, 6-1 in York-Adams League Division III.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/DB De'Kzeon Wyche; WR/DB Brennan Witman; OL/DL Michael McBrairty.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): QB/DB LeVan McFadden; K/P Nick Andrasi; OL/DL Ryan Tully.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 vs. Lancaster Catholic; Sept. 3 at Trinity; Sept. 10 vs. York Suburban; Sept. 17 at Littlestown; Sept. 24 vs. Biglerville; Oct. 1 at Bermudian Springs; Oct. 8 vs. Fairfield; Oct. 15 at Hanover; Oct. 22 at Delone Catholic; Oct. 29 vs. York Tech.

