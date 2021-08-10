Bermudian Springs, despite significant losses, believes senior class ready to step up

ROB ROSE

Bermudian Springs is coming off a 4-3 season during the 2020 football season.

The Eagles lost two standouts in Savauri Shelton and Jaylen Martinez.

The Eagles, however, that a strong senior class is ready to step up its game in 2021.

It’s not easy for a team to replace its leaders on both sides of the ball, but Bermudian Springs is confident it can do just that this season.

With the graduation of York-Adams Division III Co-Defensive Player of the Year Savauri Shelton and quarterback Jaylen Martinez, the Eagles are in need of new captains, and head coach John Livelsberger has a good feeling about the seniors stepping into those roles.

Running back/defensive back Ricky Pacana will take over the primary role in the backfield after he rushed for 545 yards in 2020. Ethan Beachy will replace Martinez at quarterback after being an all-star safety last season.

A major factor in Livelsberger’s confidence in the team’s potential is the returning talent on the line. A trio of all-star lineman — Mason Smith, Ethan King and Montana Speelman — will lead a group that Livelsberger is proud of.

The combination of a talented senior class with a full offseason for Livelsberger to implement his coaching philosophy headed into his second season has the Eagles’ sights set high.

“At the end of last year, we had some question marks about who were going to fill some positions, and we still have some of those to answer, but the dedication of this senior group this year in the weight room, and in the summer commitment, has been really nice to see,” Livelsberger said. “As a coaching staff, we're getting really excited for this group. They've always been really solid from sophomore year on, so the expectations are starting to grow a little bit. I'm not trying to put too much pressure on them now, but as we get closer to week one at New Oxford, I think they're gonna feel like they can do something special this year.”

Following is a capsule look at the Eagles:

►Team: Bermudian Springs Eagles

►Coach: John Livelsberger, second season.

►2020 record: 4-3 overall, 4-2 in York-Adams Division III.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/LB Savauri Shelton; QB Jaylen Martinez; WR/LB Matt Zelenski; OL/DL Jhonathan Balek.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/DB Ricky Pacana; OL/DL Mason Smith; OL/DL Ethan King; QB/DB Ethan Beachy; OL/DL Montana Speelman.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 at New Oxford; Sept. 3 at Boiling Springs; Sept. 10 vs. Susquehannock; Sept. 17 vs. Hanover; Sept. 24 at Fairfield; Oct. 1 vs. York Catholic; Oct. 8 at Delone Catholic; Oct. 15 vs. York Tech; Oct. 22 at Littlestown; Oct. 29 vs. Biglerville.

