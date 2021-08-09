Fairfield Green Knights enter 2021 football season short on numbers but long on confidence

ROB ROSE

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

Fairfield High School definitely won’t boast the biggest roster this football season, but the players that show up on Friday nights will be full of confidence.

Despite expecting a total of 21 players on the team this year, the Green Knights return a strong senior class, which includes a trio of York-Adams League Division III all-stars in quarterback/safety Jake Myers, running back/linebacker Peyton Stadler and lineman Carr Baker.

The Knights are hoping a summer of getting physically stronger can help build on the confidence they have when they step on the field. Between COVID-19 concerns last season and ventilation issues in 2019, this was the first summer Fairfield could finally hold weight-room sessions for the players.

“I think it brings a lot of confidence to these guys,” head coach Jason Thurston said. “This particular group of kids, they had a very successful experience playing youth football and now as seniors coming back with most of the team returning, the trick is just gonna be to stay healthy, but I see a much greater confidence in these guys. There's kind of a mindset in Fairfield (that) Fairfield hasn't had high school football for nearly as long as a lot of our opponents, and there's that mindset that: ‘Well, we're Fairfield and we're small and we haven't really had a lot of success in our program's history.’ But with these guys, they don't really think like that. They're coming in this year expecting to be successful and to do big things, so that's encouraging for me to see that confidence.”

►Team: Fairfield Knights.

►Coach: Jason Thurston, fourth season.

►2020 record: 2-5 in York-Adams Division III.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): CB Zach Koons; K/P Nathan Mickley; WR/DB Chris Freeman.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): WR/DB Andrew Koons; QB/FS Jake Myers; RB/LB Peyton Stadler; DL/OL Carr Baker.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 at Camp Hill; Sept. 4 vs. Eastern York; Sept. 11 vs. St. James School; Sept. 17 at Biglerville; Sept. 24 vs. Bermudian Springs; Oct. 1 at Hanover; Oct. 8 at York Catholic; Oct. 15 vs. Delone Catholic; Oct. 23 at York Tech; Oct. 29 vs. Littlestown.

