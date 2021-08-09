Delone Catholic Squires hope strong line play will pave way to another division crown

ROB ROSE

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

Nearly every team enters the season with at least several key senior starters to replace, but the Delone Catholic High School football squad needs to fill the shoes of a specific star Squire.

Tate Neiderer was the best player in York-Adams League Division III last year after winning Offensive Player of the Year and being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year following a special senior season. Without Neiderer, Delone Catholic will rely on its offensive line and multiple running backs to replace Neiderer’s production and replicate the team’s recent run of division titles.

Up front, the Squires return four Y-A D-III all-stars in Elijah Staub, Alex Timmins, Sam Scovitch and Trent Giraffa. Behind them, senior running backs Dylan Staub and Braeden Spielman will look to take advantage of the talented linemen in front of them. They are hoping to reproduce the 866 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns Neiderer had in 2020.

“We're going to be run first and solid (on) defense,” reigning Y-A D-III Coach of the Year Corey Zortman said. “I think our strength coming into this year, if you look at the core of our returning experience, is really our offensive and defensive lines. So, we've got some pretty decent-size offensive and defensive fronts, and I think we're going to try to utilize that the best we can and it should play well into the type of game we like to play.”

►Team: Delone Catholic Squires.

►Coach: Corey Zortman, seventh season.

►2020 record: 6-1 overall, 6-0 in York-Adams Division III.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/LB Tate Neiderer; TE/DE Wyatt Schussler; WR/DB Dylan Zimmerman; RB/CB Cory Heffner; DL/OL Nick Groft.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): QB/S Ryder Noel; DL/OL Elijah Staub; OL/DL Alex Timmins; RB/LB Dylan Staub; K/P Justin Emeigh.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 at Trinity; Sept. 3 at Lancaster Catholic; Sept. 10 vs. Greencastle-Antrim; Sept. 18 at York Tech; Sept. 24 vs. Littlestown; Oct. 1 at Biglerville; Oct. 8 vs. Bermudian Springs; Oct. 15 at Fairfield; Oct. 22 vs. York Catholic; Oct. 29 at Hanover.

