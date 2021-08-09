Biglerville Canners, after losing top running backs, will need to get 'creative' in 2021

ROB ROSE

Editor's note: This is one in a series of previews for York-Adams League football teams.

When Brett Smyers took over the Biglerville High School football team last season, there was no question of its identity.

Smyers played offensive line during his career, and with a trio of talented senior running backs in Josh Fulton, Kalen Sharrah and Sam Hurda, the Canners were going to run the ball until the opposing defense could stop them.

Heading into his second year, however, Smyers isn’t sure which players will be ready to reproduce the combined 1,166 rushing yards Fulton, Sharrah and Hurda recorded in 2020. Each of those players earned York-Adams League Division III all-star honors.

The Canners return four starters from last season, and none of them got many opportunities to carry the ball. Seth Lady will be under center, but a pair of juniors might be key to the Canners' creating scoring chances.

Running back/linebacker Luke Showers and wide receiver/defensive back Colby Fulton are the top two names Smyers expected to get touches, along with some players yet to play on Friday nights.

“Luke is the oldest junior. (We’re) looking to get him the ball a lot more this year and then it's really gonna come down to how creative we can get as a coaching staff and getting the ball into the hands of our athletes,” Smyers said. “Maybe it's Colby and maybe it's some of our freshmen that we mix in there, so really just trying to distribute that wealth and see who can take the ball and do their best with it and going from there, sort of ride the hot hand if you will.”

►Team: Biglerville Canners.

►Coach: Brett Smyers, second season.

►2020 record: 2-5 in York-Adams League Division III.

►Key losses (Division III All-Stars in bold): RB/LB Josh Fulton; RB/LB Kalen Sharrah; RB/LB Sam Hurda; DE Logan Brewer.

►Key returners (Division III All-Stars in bold): QB/S Seth Lady; WR/DB Colby Fulton; DL/OL Ryan Van Dyke, OL/DL Levi Roberts; RB/LB Luke Showers.

►2021 schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 27 at Pequea Valley; Sept. 3 at Camp Hill; Sept. 10 vs. Kennard-Dale; Sept. 17 vs. Fairfield; Sept. 24 at York Catholic; Oct. 1 vs. Delone Catholic; Oct. 9 at York Tech; Oct. 15 vs. Littlestown; Oct. 22 vs. Hanover; Oct. 29 at Bermudian Springs.

