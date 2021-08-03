York Tech football captain Ronald Lake dies

ROB ROSE

Matt Glennon and the York Tech football program will begin practice on Monday, but they will be missing their leader.

The York Tech head coach said during York-Adams League football media day on Tuesday that football captain Ronald Lake died in his sleep over the weekend and that the team is struggling to understand how or why it happened.

Lake was a key player for the Spartans as a junior and intercepted two passes to lead the team to its first win in years and break a 35-game losing streak last season.

The player and coach built a bond during Lake's two seasons with the Spartans. Lake transferred to the team before his sophomore season and went from a player with upside to one of the team's top performers.

He gave himself the nickname — "GOAT"— an acronym for greatest of all time, which Glennon wasn't too excited about at first. With his clutch plays to secure the team's first win in three seasons and solidified himself in York Tech football history.

"He was a gangly kid (that) couldn't catch a football, (but) you saw potential in him," Glennon said. "He just developed and he really put in time in the weight room, came to everything offseason-wise, and seemed to develop last year in the field was getting physically stronger and more mature in the field."

In addition to his presence on the field, Glennon was impressed by Lake's perseverance off of it. The coach added that the rising senior worked as a welder this summer and then attended workouts, even when he was tired and wanted to skip.

A moment when Lake told his Glennon that he didn't want to show up for the practice, but knew he had to and made his coach proud and excited to have a player believe in the program that much.

"This year, you saw the change with him becoming a senior and taking on a leadership role," Glennon said.

Glennon added that the team will wear stickers with Lake's No. 10 this season to honor him and keep a locker reserved for him, among other things not fully set yet. The coach added that the school has gotten grief counselors for the players and coaches to work through their loss.

"He was just a kid that lit up the room. Always had a smile on his face," Glennon said. "Always, I'm not exaggerating. The kid just was just gregarious and kind, and it's just a tragedy."

Lake's funeral will be held on Saturday.

