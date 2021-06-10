Spring Grove rising junior standout earns first NCAA Division I FCS football offer

ROB ROSE

Once college coaches got a chance to see Andrew Osmun in person, it took less than five seconds for him to get on their radar.

The Spring Grove High School rising junior football standout participated in a prospect camp at Kennesaw State in Georgia on Wednesday, and during the first drill attracted the attention of several programs.

Osmun stepped up to run the 40-yard dash with adrenaline pumping through his body. He then posted the best time of his life on the biggest stage, and the coaches took notice.

“I ran through my first one and they were like, ‘Dude, you just ran a 4.4,’ and I was like, ‘Let’s go!’” Osmun said. “Then I just took that and carried it in the drills and I just felt so much better. I feel like that got a weight off my shoulders because that was one of my big focuses going in, to get a good 40 time down, so that felt really good.”

Osmun had more success during the agility-drill portion of the camp, which earned him some handshakes and introductions from coaches, and eventually his first scholarship offer. One school in particular wanted to talk to his father and coach, Matt.

After the workout concluded, three coaches from NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Valparaiso University told Osmun that he had earned an offer to join their program, much to his excitement.

“It was just a roller-coaster of emotions,” Osmun said. “I was a little anxious going in because I knew I had the skills and I just needed to go out and show it. After running a good 40, the good drills and everything coming together at the end, knowing that Valpo talked to me and my dad, I knew I had an opportunity to make it happen and all that work that I put in coming together and finally working out was an amazing feeling.”

He started young: Osmun started playing football in the second grade and fell in love with the sport, largely because his father has been coaching in the area for years and his older brother, Darien, started playing at the same time.

So, having two family members that share the field with him each week made the moment even more special. Darien also attended the camp, while Matt watched and discussed Osmun’s grades with the Valparaiso coaches.

Osmun had a quiet celebration after the camp with a cheeseburger he said was pretty good, but getting to enjoy the moment he had dreamed of with the people that helped make it come true was the only thing he needed.

“It really meant a lot to me because without them there is no way I would be in the situation I am now,” Osmun said. “My dad has helped me through everything and my brother has always been there beating me up, showing me how to do things and being my workout partner. It just meant so much for them to be there and experience it with me.”

Being recruited as a safety: Osmun played quarterback and safety for the Rockets as a sophomore and handled the kicking duties. He was a York-Adams League Division I first-team all-star punter and second-team all-star safety.

The rising junior said Valparaiso offered him as a safety and that’s the position he prefers to play in college after he led the Y-A League in interceptions last season, but he will continue to run the Rockets’ offense going forward.

Spring Grove head coach Kyle Sprenkle recalled hearing about Osmun’s athleticism as an eighth grader before he saw him play. The team brought up all its freshmen in 2019 because of the program's smaller pool of players, but the 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pound sophomore would have been in the lineup either way.

“That's a very important position for any football team — quarterback,” Sprenkle said. “He's got very big shoulders, he's able to handle it and he does extremely well. I thought he played extremely well as a freshman, even though we still took some lumps as a team. I think that was huge for his development, just to get to experience that as a freshman, and that allowed him to excel this past season.

"So yeah, it's been huge and obviously we think he's an overall great athlete and we'd like to use him on defense, which we started to do a little bit more, but we also have to be careful because we're trying to protect him as a quarterback, too. So it’s kind of a double-edged sword there a little bit, but definitely in the games that we put him in on defense, he stood out greatly.”

Track has helped his development: In addition to the time spent practicing and preparing for football, Osmun has spent the past few years on the track team.

His relay squad reached the PIAA Class 3-A State Championship last month and he credited his improved 40-yard dash to his track training.

With the long-awaited first offer now achieved, Osmun is focused on earning even more offers at other camps on his schedule this summer and getting ready to win games for Spring Grove in the fall.

“It has just always been a goal of mine ever since I could understand the concept of an offer,” Osmun said. “Putting that all together and it finally being real is just an unbelievable feeling.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.