Central York's Judah Tomb scores TD to help Team Pennsylvania win Big 33 Football Classic

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Judah Tomb is a pretty big fan of Landis Field.

The Central York football standout scored three touchdowns during a District 3 Class 6-A football playoff game at the stadium vs. Central Dauphin this season, so it was only fitting his return to the field included another score.

Tomb took a 61-yard pass into the end zone as part of Team Pennsylvania's 20-0 victory over Team Maryland in the 64th annual Big 33 Football Classic on Monday.

"I think it's just the atmosphere around here," Tomb said of his feelings toward the field. "I got my people here (and) lots of support. It helps me out a lot."

The touchdown by Tomb was the only offensive score for most of the game. The Panther later set up another score for his team by drawing a pass interference penalty in the red zone that created a new set of downs. Tomb finished with two catches for 74 yards.

It took Tomb some time to finally receive the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision scholarship offer from St. Francis that he wanted despite an all-state season, so to shine on the same field as the top players from Pennsylvania and Maryland was important to him.

"It feels great. It feels like I have a lot of importance and it feels like my moment is finally coming along," Tomb said.

One of Tomb's current and future teammates also played a significant role in the game. Running back Isaiah Sturgis split time in the backfield for Team Pennsylvania and was part of the kickoff team.

Sturgis and Tomb will continue playing together at St. Francis in the fall, but the Big 33 game was their final chance to suit up with Central York lineman Josh Gaffney. The three Central York standouts enjoyed the chance to be on the field together one last time late in the game.

"We're family, for real," Sturgis said. "That last drive, especially being able to tote the rock, get behind Josh, he was opening up holes. Judah was balling, they were cheering for me, that's real family."

Along with the three Central York players, Dallastown specialist Mitchell Groh handled the punts and holding duties on kicks for the team.

Sunday, the first East-West small-school game at Landis Field concluded with the East winning, 17-10. The big-school East-West contest was also won Sunday by the East at Landis Field, 38-13.

All three games were run by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association.

