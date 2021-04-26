Central York's Beau Pribula rated No. 3 quarterback at Elite11 Philadelphia event

ROB ROSE

Beau Pribula got a chance to compete against some of the region's top high school quarterbacks over the weekend.

The Central York High School junior participated in the Elite11 Philadelphia Regional event. It was part of the premier competition for quarterback prospects in the nation. Several top pro and college players have been part of the Elite11, including 24 of 32 starting NFL quarterbacks.

Pribula received the No. 3 rating during the event held at Upper Dublin High School on Sunday.

The ranking was based on combine testing, which included a 40-yard dash, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle and a kneeling 6-pound powerball throw. The Panthers’ quarterback received an 89.95 score.

Ahead of Pribula in the combine testing was Brogan McCaughey of St. Xavier High (Ohio) and Justin Holmes of Northwestern Legion High (Pennsylvania). Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli was rated No. 8 at the combine.

No quarterbacks were invited to the Elite11 finals after the Philadelphia event, but could eventually earn a spot later in the process.

Pribula comes off a breakout junior season in which he led the Panthers to the 6-A state title game and District 3 6-A championship. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 204-pound quarterback was named the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 6-A Player of the Year and the PFN Coaches Select 6-A first team. Pribula is ranked the No. 12 prospect in Pennsylvania’s 2022 class by 247Sports.

The Penn State football commit was the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year after he recorded 2,675 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 48 total touchdowns in 2020. He finished the season with 34 TD passes and seven interceptions, while completing 68% of his passes. He also ran for 519 yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry, scoring 14 rushing TDs.

Pribula wasn’t the only local quarterback to compete in Philadelphia. York High sophomore Sam Stoner also participated in the Elite11 regional over the weekend.

In his first season as a starting quarterback, Stoner threw for 1,182 yards with 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions. Stoner led the Bearcats to the District 3 title game vs. Pribula and the Panthers.

