Central York's Isaiah Sturgis joins teammates on Pa. Big 33 Football Classic roster

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

The Big 33 Football Classic has turned into a Central York High School football reunion.

Central York senior running back Isaiah Sturgis posted on his Twitter account that he has been added to the Pennsylvania Big 33 roster, joining teammates Judah Tomb and Josh Gaffney. The trio will be joined by Dallastown senior Mitchell Groh in the game played at Central Dauphin's Landis Field at 2 p.m. Monday, May 31.

Sturgis rushed for 795 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a senior. The running back signed to play for NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Saint Francis University earlier this month and was a York-Adams League Division I first-team all-star.

Tomb led the Y-A League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers 6-A All-State Team and was a Y-A D-I first-team all-star as a wide receiver, safety and kick returner. Tomb signed to play at Saint Francis earlier this month.

Gaffney was also a Y-A D-I first-team all-star offensive lineman and is headed to play at FCS University at Albany in the fall.

Sturgis was set to play in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association 2021 Big School East-West Game before the recent move. That contest also features several Central York players.

Central York tight end Kyle Fontes, wide receiver Taylor Wright-Rawls, defensive lineman Seth Griffiths, linebacker Jack Smith and safety Victor Pena were named to the Big School East-West Game. Gaffney was also originally picked to play in that game before being added to the Big 33 team.

Fontes, who has committed to FCS Bucknell, ended his Central York career with 34 catches for 422 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Wright-Rawls had 404 receiving yards in 2020 and scored eight touchdowns and had four interceptions on defense. Wright-Rawls signed with Bryant University.

Y-A Division I Defensive Player of the Year Griffiths had four sacks and 90 total tackles as a senior. He will play at Wingate University in the fall.

Smith earned an all-state selection after he had 106 tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks in 2020. The linebacker is headed to play at FCS Sacred Heart University.

Pena had four interceptions and caught two touchdowns this season and will play at FCS Robert Morris.

The Panthers will take part in the big-school game, featuring teams in classes 4-A through 6-A, at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Landis Field. Before that contest, York Catholic running back running back/defensive back De'kzeon Wyche will play in the small-school game (classes 1-A through 3-A) at noon.

Wyche rushed for 954 yards and scored 11 touchdowns during his senior season. On defense, Wyche had one interception and 31 total tackles for the Fighting Irish in 2020.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.