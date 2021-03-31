New Pa. high school football head coach, assistants may get suspended for recruiting

MIKE WHITE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

New Seton LaSalle football coach Mauro Monz and a few members of his staff are facing a one-year suspension from coaching after four schools came forward to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and accused the coaches of recruiting players from other schools.

The WPIAL board of directors had a hearing Tuesday with Monz and assistant coaches Jason Pinkston and Will Dodson over the accusations. McGuffey, Canon-McMillan, Bethel Park and Brownsville all filed official complaints with the WPIAL about Seton LaSalle. Monz was hired in November to succeed Mike Zmijanac, who retired.

Seton LaSalle, a Catholic school, requested the hearing to be closed to the media. The WPIAL board deliberated after a lengthy hearing and came up with a decision of whether or not to penalize Seton LaSalle. But the WPIAL won't reveal its ruling until informing Seton LaSalle on Wednesday.

According to PIAA rules, which the WPIAL follows, "any person determined to have engaged in recruiting ... shall be disqualified from coaching any athletic teams of PIAA members for a period of at least one year."

Coaches have been suspended by the WPIAL before for allegedly recruiting. Last August, the WPIAL suspended Seton LaSalle baseball assistant David Lee for one year for allegedly recruiting. But it is highly unusual for four schools to come forward to make a recruiting accusation. WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said in her 10-plus years involved with the board of directors, this was the first time as many as four schools filed a complaint against another school. A few coaches, athletic directors, along with a school principal and a school superintendent took part in the hearing, representing the four schools.

With the hearing being closed to the media, Scheuneman could not make many comments.

"The information presented from each of the schools was reviewed in its entirety, so the board could then take action from all of the information presented," Scheuneman said.

In other WPIAL news, the board ruled Mallory Daly and her twin brother, O'Malley, ineligible for sports for one year at Seton LaSalle after they transferred from Brentwood. Scheuneman said the reason for the ruling was because there was not a principal-to-principal signoff on the transfer, indicating that Brentwood felt the transfers were for athletic reasons.

The Dalys are freshmen. Mallory averaged 17 points a game this past season.