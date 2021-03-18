Mr. PA Football honors handed out

ANDREW CHIAPPAZZI

Beaver County Times (TNS)

Add Mr. PA Football to the postseason honors for Beaver Falls running back Josh Hough.

The Syracuse signee was recognized at a virtual awards program over the weekend in the small-school division (classes 1-A throught 3-A).

Mr. PA Football is voted on by a combination of fans, coaches, and media members and has been handed out to the top football players in the state for over a decade.

It's just the latest honor for the Beaver Falls senior, who has also been selected to the Class 2-A all-state team and named to the Pennsylvania Big 33 team for the annual all-star game in May.

Hough helped take Beaver Falls win the WPIAL Class 2-A championship and reach the state semifinals. He set a new school record with 2,043 rushing yards and he scored 29 touchdowns. He signed with Syracuse in December and will enroll at the ACC school in the fall.

Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley also picked up another honor, as he was named the Michael Payton Memorial Quarterback award winner. The award is named after the former Central Dauphin East and Marshall University quarterback who helped Marshall win the 1992 Division I-AA national championship. Michael Payton was a winner of the Walter Payton Award as the top player in Division I-AA and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He died in 2018 from cancer, and the award was established in his memory.

Dudley, who will attend Harvard in the fall, has also had a busy postseason on the award circuit. He was named the Class 3-A Player of the Year in the state. Dudley helped Central Valley win WPIAL and PIAA titles, as he completed 76 of 122 passes for 1,297 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he also ran for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

St. Joseph's Prep quarterback Kyle McCord (Ohio State) was named the Mr. PA Football big-school (4-A through 6-A) award winner, Lakeland High School defensive lineman C.J. Dippre (Maryland) and Warwick High School lineman Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin) were recognized as the Mr. PA Football Linemen award winners, and Jack Henzes (Dunmore/Wyoming Valley West) was honored as the Mickey Minnich Legendary Coach award winner.

McCord led St. Joseph's Prep to the 6-A state title with a win over Central York in the title game.