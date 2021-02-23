Two central Pennsylvania standouts among finalists for Mr. PA Football honors

STEVE HEISER

Two central Pennsylvania standouts are still in the running for the Mr. PA Football honors.

Warwick senior lineman Nolan Rucci is one of six finalists announced for the Mr. PA Football award in the big-school (6-A through 4-A) classes. Junior wideout Mehki Flowers is one of six finalists in the small-school (3-A through 1-A) classes.

Central York junior quarterback Beau Pribula had been one of the Terrific Ten selections in the big-school division, but did not make the cut for the final six. Pribula has already committed to Penn State.

The 6-foot, 8-inch, 295-pound Rucci, who has committed to play for Wisconsin, was also named the Mr. PA Football Big School Lineman of the Year. Lakeland senior C.J. Dippre was recognized as the top lineman in the small-school division. Dippre is headed to Maryland.

The 6-1, 187-pound Flowers has already committed to Penn State. Flowers played for Steel-High last year, helping the Rollers win a PIAA state 1-A title. He has since announced plans to transfer to Central Dauphin East. Flowers is the only junior finalist in either the big-school or small-school divisions.

In addition to Rucci, the other finalists in the big-school division, along with their college commitments, are: Pine Richland QB Cole Spencer (Penn, for wrestling), St. Joseph’s Prep QB Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Gateway athlete Derrick Davis (LSU), Malvern Prep athlete Lonnie White Jr. (Penn State) and St. Joseph’s Prep wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

In addition to Flowers, the other small-school finalists are: Central Valley QB Ameer Dudley, Danville QB Kayden Riley, Beaver Falls running back Josh Hough, Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia and Central Valley safety Stephon Hall. Hough is committed to Syracuse and Hall is committed to Pitt.

Fans can vote on both Mr. PA Football awards until March 1 at mrpafootball.com. Voting for the awards is done by fans, media and coaches, with each getting one-third of the final vote.

