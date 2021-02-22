Eight York-Adams players, three coaches to participate in East-West all-star football games

ROB ROSE

York Catholic's De'kzeon Wyche will play for the West team in the East/West small-school game.

Seven Central York athletes made the big-school West roster.

Andy Loucks, Steve Wiles and Eric DePew will be assistant coaches in the East-West games.

For eight York-Adams League players, the football season just got one game longer.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association released its rosters for the 2021 East-West games, and local players and coaches are featured in each contest.

This season will include two games for the first time, with one game featuring 1-A through 3-A players and another contest featuring 4-A through 6-A players. Previously, there was just one East-West Game each year featuring players from all six Pennsylvania classes.

The games will be held at Central Dauphin's Landis Field on Sunday, May 30. The small-school game will be played at noon, followed by the big-school game at 5 p.m.

After a stellar season that ended in the Class 6-A state championship game, seven Central York seniors will have a chance to play one more game together for the big-school West team.

Running back Isaiah Sturgis, tight end Kyle Fontes, wide receiver Taylor Wright-Rawls, offensive lineman Josh Gaffney, defensive lineman Seth Griffiths, linebacker Jack Smith and safety Victor Pena were named to the squad.

Sturgis rushed for 795 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a senior. The running back signed to play for Saint Francis University earlier this month. Joining Sturgis on the West offense are Fontes, Wright-Rawls and Gaffney.

Fontes, who has committed to Bucknell, ended his Central York career with 34 catches for 422 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Wright-Rawls had 404 receiving yards in 2020 and scored eight touchdowns and had four interceptions on defense. Wright-Rawls signed with Bryant University and Gaffney is headed to the University at Albany after an all-state season.

The Panthers are also well represented on the West defensive squad. Y-A Division I Defensive Player of the Year Griffiths had four sacks and 90 total tackles as a senior. He will play at Wingate University in the fall.

Smith earned an all-state selection after he had 106 tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks in 2020. The linebacker is headed to play at Sacred Heart University. Pena had four interceptions and caught two touchdowns this season.

Former York Suburban coach Andy Loucks will serve as an assistant coach for the big-school West team, as will Susquehannock head coach Steve Wiles. Loucks stepped down at Suburban after the 2020 season.

Additionally, another York County player, who did not compete in the Y-A League, also made the big-school West team. Northern York linebacker Zach Mowchan was selected. Mowchan recently committed to Eastern Michigan. Mowchan led Northern with 86 tackles, including 44 solo stops. He averaged nearly 11 tackles per game and had 12 tackles for loss.

Wyche makes small-school game: York Catholic running back/defensive back De'kzeon Wyche was named to the small-school West team.

Wyche rushed for 954 yards and scored 11 touchdowns during his senior season. On defense, Wyche had one interception and 31 total tackles for the Fighting Irish in 2020.

Wyche will announce his college commitment on April 22. The York Catholic senior holds opportunities to play at nine programs, with Widener University the latest to offer Wyche.

Along with Wyche, York Catholic coach Eric DePew will participate in the small-school game. DePew was named an assistant coach for the West team that Wyche will play for.

Last week, Central York senior Judah Tomb and Dallastown senior Mitchell Groh were named to the Big 33 Pennsylvania team. That game will be also be played at Landis Field on the day after the East-West games.

All three games are operated by the PSFCA.

