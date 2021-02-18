Central York's Judah Tomb and Dallastown's Mitchell Groh named to Pa. Big 33 team

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

After having its firt team in a state championship final this past season, the York-Adams League has now landed a pair of players in another prestigious football game.

Central York's Judah Tomb and Dallstown's Mitchell Groh were named the 2021 Big 33 Pennsylvania roster on Thursday. The 64th game will be played on Monday, May 31, at Central Dauphin's Landis Field at 1 p.m.

It will be Tomb's second game of his senior year at Landis Field. Tomb scored three total touchdowns in Central York's District 3 Class 6-A playoff win over Central Dauphin on Oct. 31.

The Panthers' senior led the Y-A League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns, but his impact was felt all over the field. Tomb averaged 53 yards on kickoff returns, 32 yards on punt returns and was named to the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select First Team as a wide receiver and returner.

He was also named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers 6-A All-State Team and was named a Y-A Division I first-team all-star as a wide receiver, safety and kick returner. Tomb signed to play at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Saint Francis University earlier this month.

He was a big reason that the Panthers became the first-ever Y-A League team to reach a state championship football game.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Tomb said. "I have already gotten so many phone calls from my parents crying over the phone. I think it means a lot more to them than me. It's good."

Big-time punter: Groh joins Tomb on the Pennsylvania team after being Y-A League D-I opponents.

The Dallastown special-teams standout is ranked No. 20 nationally in the 2021 class by Kohl's Kicking and was named the first-team punter on the MaxPreps Pennsylvania All-State Team.

The Dallastown senior was a Y-A D-I all-star all four years and signed with Penn State as a preferred walk-on.

"It just means a lot," Groh said. "Not many players from Dallastown have been selected to play in this game, so it's definitely a big honor to be selected to play in this game."

After the 2020 Big 33 game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will return in May. Plans are in place to allow fans to attend the game based on the restrictions in place at the time of the game. It will also be telecast on TV,

All 55 Super Bowls have included at least one alumni from the high school football all-star game, which dates back to 1957. It has been called the Super Bowl of high school football.

The Pennsylvania team will take on an all-star team Maryland,

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.