PREP FOOTBALL: Pribula in Terrific 10, Griffiths commits to college, White gets D-I offer

It was a big-news weekend for a trio of York-Adams League football standouts.

Beau Pribula closed in on another prestigious award.

Seth Griffiths made his college choice.

And Jahiem White received his first NCAA Division I college offer.

Pribula, Central York's junior quarterback, was named to the Mr. PA Football Terrific 10 list for classes 4-A through 6-A.

Pribula's junior season has been filled with success, even after the games ended. The Penn State recruit was named the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 6-A Player of the Year, made the Pennsylvania Football Writers' 6-A All-State Team and was the York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pounder had 2,675 all-purpose yards and 48 total touchdowns. He threw 34 touchdowns passes with seven interceptions while completing 68% of his passes. Pribula added 14 rushing touchdowns and averaged 8.4 yards per carry.

Pribula's teammate Judah Tomb was named to the Tremendous 25 list last month, but was not included in the Terrific 10.

The Top 10 lists include some of Pribula's future wide receivers and former foes. St. Joseph's Prep seniors and Ohio State recruits Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. are on the big-school list. Prep beat Central in the state 6-A final. McCord is a QB and Harrison is a wideout.

Additionally, Penn State commit Lonnie White Jr. from Malvern Prep made the list. White is listed as an athlete/wideout.

On the 1-A through 3-A Terrific 10 list is Central Dauphin East High junior Mehki Flowers (formerly of Steel-High). Flowers, a wideout/defensive back, is also committed to play for the Nittany Lions.

The other players on the big-school Terrific 10 list are: Pine Richland QB Cole Spencer, Lampeter-Strasburg QB Sean McTaggert, Gateway athlete Derrick Davis, Gov. Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton, Warwick lineman Nolan Rucci and Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon. Pribula and Singleton are the only juniors on that list. The others are seniors.

Joining Flowers on the small-school Terrific 10 list are: Central Valley QB Ameer Dudley, Danville QB Kayden Riley, North Schuylkill QB Jake Hall, Beaver Falls running back Josh Hough, Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia, Jeannette wideout James Sanders Jr., Wyomissing linebacker Evan Niedrowski, Southern Columbia linebacker Wade Kerstetter and Central Valley safety Stephon Hall. Flowers, Garcia and Hall are juniors, while the rest are seniors.

Voting for the Mr. PA Football finalists will now take place online until Feb. 20 at MrPaFootball.com. The winner will be determined by voting by coaches, media and fans. Each group will make up one-third of the final vote.

Griffiths to Wingate: Another of Pribula's Panthers' teammates got good news over the weekend when Griffiths, a senior defensive lineman, committed to NCAA Division II Wingate University in North Carolina.

The undersized Griffiths (5-9, 180 pounds) overcame his stature to become the York-Adams League Division I Defensive Player of the Year after he had four sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

During his Panthers' career, Griffiths recorded 152 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks and forced two fumbles.

"First off, I have to thank God because without him I wouldn't have made it to where I am today," Griffiths wrote on Twitter. "Next, I would like to thank my family and coaches for supporting me and helping through the process. I'm very excited to announce my commitment to Wingate University to (continue) my academic and athletic career. Thank you again to everyone who has helped me and supported me through this process. #OneDog."

Wingate did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but finished 10-2 in 2019, including a 7-1 mark in the South Atlantic Conference. Wingate is scheduled to play a shortened season this spring.

White gets Bowling Green offer: One of the rivals for both both Pribula and Griffiths this past season also took a big step in his college recruiting on Sunday.

That's when York High sophomore running back Jahiem White received an offer from NCAA D-I Bowling Green State University. It's his first D-I offer.

The 5-9, 187-pound White enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2020 when he racked up 1,332 rushing yards and scored 16 touchdowns, both Y-A League highs. He was a Y-A D-I first-team all-star as well in 2020 and was named to the PFW 6-A All-State Team.

Bowling Green (0-5 last season) plays in Mid-American Conference and is a Football Bowl Subdivision Program.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.