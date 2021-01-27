Two Central York standouts make Mr. PA Football Tremendous 25 for big-school classes

ROB ROSE

Beau Pribula and Judah Tomb were named to the Mr. PA Football Tremendous 25.

Pribula was previously named player of the year by Pennsylvania coaches.

Tomb and Pribula were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' all-state team.

The 2020 football season is one the Central York High School players will never forget.

Not only because of the multiple memories made on the field, but also because of the long list of accolades the Panthers' players have earned for their successful run to the PIAA Class 6-A state title game.

That list of honors got a little longer this week when junior Beau Pribula and senior Judah Tomb were named to the Mr. PA Football Tremendous 25 for classes 6-A through 4-A.

Pribula lived up to the hype that came with earning a scholarship offer before he threw his first varsity pass during a dominant junior season. The 6-foot, 2-inch quarterback had 2,675 all-purpose yards and 48 total touchdowns.

He threw 34 touchdowns passes with seven interceptions while completing 68% of his passes. Pribula added 14 rushing touchdowns and averaged 8.4 yards per carry.

During his junior season, Pribula racked up several NCAA Division I offers before he committed to play at Penn State. Following the Panthers' season, Pribula was picked as the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 6-A Player of the Year, made the Pennsylvania Football Writers' 6-A All-State Team and was the York-Adams League Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

Pribula was the lone junior on the big-school top 25 list, but not the only Panther. After a breakout senior season, Tomb added another honor by making this squad as well.

Tomb led the Y-A League with 844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns, but his impact was felt all over the field. Tomb averaged 53 yards on kickoff returns, 32 yards on punt returns and was named to the PFN Coaches Select First Team as a wide receiver and returner.

The Panthers' senior was also named to the PFW 6-A All-State Team and was named a Y-A D-I first-team all-star as a wide receiver, safety and kick returner. Earlier this month Tomb committed to play at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Saint Francis University.

Voting for Mr. PA Football is conducted by fans, media and coaches, with each group getting one-third of the total vote. The Tremendous 25 will be cut down to a Terrific 10 on Jan. 26. The Mr PA Football honor will be announced in March. Voting for the honors is taking place at MrPAFootball.com. There weren't any Y-A players among the Tremendous 25 in the 3-A through 1-A classes.

Pribula beat out St. Joseph's Prep quarterback Kyle McCord for the PFN Coaches Player of the Year honor and will likely need to do the same to grab the Mr. PA Football award. McCord, who led his Hawks past the Panthers in the state title game, recently claimed the Maxwell Football Club Mini Max award for Pennsylvania players.

McCord received the honor over a trio of nominees from the Y-A League — Central York senior Jack Smith, Red Lion senior Randy Fizer and Dover senior Carson Snelbaker.

