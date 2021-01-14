Three York-Adams League football players receive Maxwell Mini Max awards

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Randy Fizer, Jack Smith and Carson Snelbaker won Maxwell Mini Max awards.

Fizer and Smith were also named to Pennsylvania Football Writers' all-state teams.

The York-Adams League also had three athletes receive Mini Max honors in 2019.

Although the calendar has flipped to 2021, the awards for York-Adams League football players, after an historic 2020 season, continue to stack up.

Three Y-A players received 2020 Maxwell Football Club Mini Max honors based on their football performance, academic success and community service. All three are eligible for the Pennsylvania Player of the Year award, which will be named on Jan. 25.

In all, 68 players from eastern Pennsylvania were recognized.

The local players honored were Red Lion's Randy Fizer, Central York's Jack Smith and Dover's Carson Snelbaker.

Randy Fizer, Red Lion: Fizer adds another award to his elite senior season.

The Lions’ senior switched to quarterback for his final year and set a number of school records. In 2020, he recorded 1,935 all-purpose yards and was responsible for 23 total touchdowns. Fizer signed with NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Wagner College.

Fizer was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 5-A all-state team and was a Y-A D-I all-star as an athlete.

Jack Smith, Central York: Smith was a leader of the Panthers’ dominant defensive unit in 2020.

Central York allowed only nine points during the regular season and Smith recorded 106 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles. The senior linebacker has offers to play at FCS Saint Francis and Sacred Heart.

Smith was named to the PFW 6-A all-state squad and was a Y-A League D-I all-star.

Carson Snelbaker, Dover: Snelbaker was a Y-A D-I honorable mention defensive end this season after he recorded 21 total tackles and recovered a fumble.

The 2020 honorees tie the number of local players who received the award last season. In 2019, York Suburban’s Savion Harrison, Red Lion’s Kurt Keough and Spring Grove’s Daniel Simpson made the 2019 Mini Max team after their senior seasons.

The Maxwell Football Club also honors players in New Jersey and Delaware. The Pennsylvania Player of the Year will compete with the other two state’s top players for the Jim Henry Award, given to the top athlete in the region. That honor will be announced on Feb. 1.

The Maxwell Club is based in Philadelphia and is best known for giving out the Maxwell Award to college football's top player since 1937. This year's college Maxwell Award winner was Alabama's DeVonta Smith.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.